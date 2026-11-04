Holcim Invests In 44.01 To Advance Carbon Mineralization Storage

MENAFN - EQS Group) Holcim has invested in 44.01, a developer of breakthrough mineralization technology where captured CO2 is injected into naturally reactive ultramafic rock formations, and mineralized into stable carbonate rock. The investment will support 44.01's scaling and international expansion and marks the next step in an established commercial relationship between Holcim and 44.01.

Since July, the two companies have been running a pilot project under live industrial conditions at Holcim's Fujairah cement plant in the United Arab Emirates, where CO2 is now being safely stored underground and mineralized into solid rock. Other investors in 44.01 include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Equinor Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital and Siemens Financial Services.

Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence, Holcim: "Holcim's investment in 44.01 builds on our existing project in the UAE, where together we are already storing captured carbon in rock formations near our Fujairah plant. 44.01's breakthrough technology enables storage close to production given the right geological conditions, advancing decarbonization in line with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. This pathway can help us manage captured carbon at inland sites across our operations where access to offshore storage may be limited."

The investment is a valuable addition to Holcim's growing portfolio of digital and decarbonization technologies, part of its open innovation ecosystem. Holcim has made 22 investments to date through Holcim MAQER Ventures, its corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, and is constantly working to scale groundbreaking technologies for the built environment.