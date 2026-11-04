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Key Data For The 18Th Capital Increase Of The Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK (Akara Fund)


Date: 2026-11-04 02:31:03

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Press Release

The Akara Fund delivered a solid result in the first half of 2026, with a return on investment of 2.56%, driven by a cash flow yield of 1.60% and capital growth of 0.96%. With the oversubscribed 17th capital increase, the capital base was further strengthened and additional scope created for investments in line with the strategy. The portfolio grew to 150 properties with a fair value of CHF 3.32 billion. Rental income increased by more than 9% to around CHF 54 million. As part of active portfolio optimisation, the fund acquired seven properties with a fair value of around CHF 288 million and realised capital gains of around CHF 4.4 million through targeted sales. This further strengthened both the earnings base and the quality and balance sheet structure of the portfolio. Investors now have another opportunity to participate in the fund.

18th Akara Fund capital increase for further sustainable growth
The subscription period for the 18th capital increase will run from Wednesday, 11 November to Tuesday, 1 December 2026, at 12:00 pm. The payment date for the fund units will be Friday, 11 December 2026. The aim of the increase is to secure a maximum issuing volume of 170 658 new units. 13 (thirteen) existing units entitle the bearer to one (1) new unit at the issue price on the payment date of CHF 1 189.00 each (including ancillary costs and issue commission). The issue will be carried out on a best-effort basis under a subscription offer to investors in Switzerland who are eligible under the terms of the fund contract. Unsubscribed units will not be issued.

Existing investors can exercise their subscription rights in respect of the capital increase. If any subscription rights remain unexercised, new investors will have the opportunity to participate in the fund. Investors can increase their chance of an allocation before the start of the subscription period by means of pre-commitments.

Use of the capital
The capital raised will be used primarily to expand the portfolio in line with the strategy. It will finance acquisitions that have already been secured, as well as ongoing development projects. The project pipeline of around CHF 600 million through to 2031 offers significant growth potential. With the completion of the planned projects, the residential proportion is expected to increase from 50% (as at 30 June 2026) to 56%, while the portfolio is expected to grow by more than 900 residential units. Annual target rental income of around CHF 25 million is expected after completion. In addition, the long-term profitability and strategic orientation of the portfolio will be strengthened by high-yield residential properties already secured and by targeted project acquisitions.

Akara Fund profile
The Akara Fund, which comprises total fund assets of over CHF 3.0 billion, is open to tax-exempt pension funds and social insurance and compensation funds registered in Switzerland. Investment funds may also invest if their investor base consists solely of the above-mentioned tax-exempt institutions domiciled in Switzerland. The valuation of the shares is based on the NAV without premiums/discounts, which reduces volatility. Investment is made in existing properties and development and construction projects with residential or commercial usage types (50% each, ±15 percentage points) throughout Switzerland. The aim is to achieve a steady and attractive distribution, long-term potential for value growth and broad diversification. Most properties are held directly.

The fund documentation is available at and .
VALOR / ISIN: 33 349 032 / CH033 349 032 1

Akara Diversity PK: summary of the issue details

Issuing volume Maximum of 170 658 units
Subscription period 11 November to 1 December 2026, 12:00 pm (CET)
Issue price per unit CHF 1 189.00
Calculation of the issue price In accordance with section 13.3 of the Fund Contract, the issue price of the units (rounded to one Swiss franc) is based on the net asset value per unit. This is comprised of:
  • NAV as at 30 June 2026: CHF 1 161.39
  • PPurchase at projected NAV change from 1 July to 11 December 2026*: CHF 15.84
  • Ancillary costs (0.40%), based on the forecast NAV as at 11 December 2026: CHF 4.71
  • Issue commission (0.60%), based on the forecast NAV as at 11 December 2026: CHF 7.06
* The net asset value as at 11 December 2026 includes the assumed and forecast changes in value and income of the properties held by the real estate fund since the determination of the NAV as at 30 June 2026 to 11 December 2026.
Subscription ratio 13:1
Payment date 11 December 2026
Valor/ISIN New units: 33 349 032 / CH 033 349 032 1 Subscription rights: 162 119 963 / CH 162 119 963 2
Utilisation of issue proceeds The issue proceeds will be used primarily for the strategic expansion of the property portfolio in line with the fund's investment policy. Ongoing construction projects will also be financed.
Legal form Contractual real estate fund for qualified investors (Art. 25 et seq. CISA)
Investor base The fund is aimed exclusively at tax-exempt pillar 2 and 3a institutions domiciled in Switzerland, particularly pension institutions, institutions within the meaning of the Vested Benefits Act, substitute occupational benefit institutions, guarantee funds, investment foundations, welfare funds, financing foundations and bank foundations within pillar 3a, as well as tax-exempt social security and compensation funds (especially unemployment, health, old-age, invalidity and survivors' insurance funds, with the exception of licensed insurance companies) in Switzerland. Investment funds may also invest if their investor base consists solely of the above-mentioned tax-exempt institutions domiciled in Switzerland.
Custodian bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), Lausanne
Valuation experts PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich
Auditor KPMG AG, Zurich
Fund management Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
Portfolio management Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG

Disclaimer
This document is a marketing document and constitutes neither a brochure nor an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for units in the described fund or in any other fund or financial instrument. Investment decisions may only be made on the basis of the fund prospectus that is still to be issued. In particular, this document is no substitute for the recipient carrying out their own assessment of the information contained in it, with the help of a professional advisor if necessary, and of the legal, regulatory, tax and other consequences in relation to their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, this announcement is not intended for publication outside of Switzerland.

Press release (PDF)

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EQS Group

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