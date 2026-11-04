Key Data For The 18Th Capital Increase Of The Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK (Akara Fund)
|Issuing volume
|Maximum of 170 658 units
|Subscription period
|11 November to 1 December 2026, 12:00 pm (CET)
|Issue price per unit
|CHF 1 189.00
|Calculation of the issue price
|
In accordance with section 13.3 of the Fund Contract, the issue price of the units (rounded to one Swiss franc) is based on the net asset value per unit. This is comprised of:
|Subscription ratio
|13:1
|Payment date
|11 December 2026
|Valor/ISIN
|New units: 33 349 032 / CH 033 349 032 1 Subscription rights: 162 119 963 / CH 162 119 963 2
|Utilisation of issue proceeds
|The issue proceeds will be used primarily for the strategic expansion of the property portfolio in line with the fund's investment policy. Ongoing construction projects will also be financed.
|Legal form
|Contractual real estate fund for qualified investors (Art. 25 et seq. CISA)
|Investor base
|The fund is aimed exclusively at tax-exempt pillar 2 and 3a institutions domiciled in Switzerland, particularly pension institutions, institutions within the meaning of the Vested Benefits Act, substitute occupational benefit institutions, guarantee funds, investment foundations, welfare funds, financing foundations and bank foundations within pillar 3a, as well as tax-exempt social security and compensation funds (especially unemployment, health, old-age, invalidity and survivors' insurance funds, with the exception of licensed insurance companies) in Switzerland. Investment funds may also invest if their investor base consists solely of the above-mentioned tax-exempt institutions domiciled in Switzerland.
|Custodian bank
|Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), Lausanne
|Valuation experts
|PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich
|Auditor
|KPMG AG, Zurich
|Fund management
|Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
|Portfolio management
|Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
Disclaimer
This document is a marketing document and constitutes neither a brochure nor an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for units in the described fund or in any other fund or financial instrument. Investment decisions may only be made on the basis of the fund prospectus that is still to be issued. In particular, this document is no substitute for the recipient carrying out their own assessment of the information contained in it, with the help of a professional advisor if necessary, and of the legal, regulatory, tax and other consequences in relation to their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, this announcement is not intended for publication outside of Switzerland.
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