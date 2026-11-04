Arjun Rampal Proud As Son Calls Lord Rama His 'New Favourite Superhero'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal expressed pride and excitement over the upcoming epic 'Ramayana: Part One', sharing that his son brought home a figurine of Lord Rama and introduced him as his new favourite superhero.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared pictures of the figurine and his son. He went on to share that he was delighted that a new generation would soon be introduced to the epic and congratulated the film's team for bringing the story to life on such a grand scale.

“Ram ji aaye Rampal ke ghar. My heart was overjoyed with pride and love, when my son brought home a figurine of Lord Rama, introducing him as his new favourite super hero. Tomorrow the world and a whole new generation will be introduced to the Ramayana,” Arjun wrote as the caption.

He added:“Thank you to this absolutely fantastic team that dreamt the dream of every artist, filmmaker's and actors who have discussed telling the story of this epic at this scale. You guys have done it. As an artist I only feel proud. Can't wait to watch it, with my whole family. Can't wait for the world to watch our story. Congratulations team #Ramayana wishing all of you all the success. Thank you #jaishriram.”

'Ramayana: Part 1' is set to release on November 5. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana, while announcing that Part 1 of the two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. 'Ramayana: Part 1' will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by 'Ramayana: Part 2' in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Promising an immersive cinematic experience, the film is among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

The film will be released in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally, while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market.