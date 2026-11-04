Indigo Passenger Booked For Tampering With Emergency Exit On Pune-Bound Flight

A passenger travelling on a Pune-bound IndiGo flight has landed in legal trouble after allegedly interfering with the aircraft's emergency exit mechanism shortly after take-off from Delhi.

The incident took place on Monday aboard IndiGo flight 6E6884, which departed Delhi at around 12.45 am and arrived in Pune at approximately 2 am, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The passenger, identified as 33-year-old Gaurav Satyendra Routela, a resident of Saswad, was seated near the emergency exit. An official said he allegedly tampered with the protective cover of the door lever while the aircraft was airborne.

Passenger claims he acted out of curiosity

According to Senior Inspector Govind Pawar of the Airport Police Station, Routela told investigators that he had touched the emergency exit lever's cover out of curiosity.

He reportedly claimed that he was unaware of its connection to the aircraft's emergency exit mechanism.

However, his action triggered an alarm inside the aircraft, causing concern among fellow passengers. Police said interfering with such a critical safety component could put the lives of everyone on board at risk.

The incident was subsequently reported to the authorities by a member of the flight crew, following which a complaint was lodged against the passenger.

Case registered under BNS and Aircraft Act

Following the complaint, Pune Airport Police registered a case against Routela under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provision deals with rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others.

Relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act have also been invoked in connection with the incident.

Police have served Routela a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, Senior Inspector Govind Pawar said.