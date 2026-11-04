Mathco Appoints Vijay Raj As Member Of Mathco Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insights industry veteran to sharpen strategy and help accelerate MathCo's next phase of growth as the company enters its second decade

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo, a global enterprise AI and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Vijay Raj as a member of the MathCo Advisory Board. As MathCo enters its second decade, the new Advisory Board aims to bring together accomplished industry leaders to provide an external perspective and executive guidance on the company's strategy, growth, and innovation.









With three decades of experience in the insights industry, including 26 years at Unilever, Vijay has helped organizations navigate evolving consumer behaviors and shifting market dynamics and strategize business priorities.

The MathCo Advisory Board will provide external industry perspectives and strategic counsel on market opportunities, evolving customer priorities, and long-term business strategy. As a member of the board, Vijay will work closely with the MathCo leadership team to sharpen strategic priorities, shape the evolution of MathCo's capabilities, solutions, and offerings, and strengthen executive engagements across industries.

His experience will be particularly valuable as MathCo expands its presence in the CPG sector, helping the company to deepen its understanding of CPG organizations and identify new opportunities for growth.

“The next decade of enterprise AI will be defined by how effectively organizations bring together technology, deep industry expertise, and business judgment. Vijay brings a rare combination of consumer understanding & strategic thinking built over three decades. His perspective will help us sharpen our priorities, build the capabilities our clients need, and identify new opportunities to create value for them. We are delighted to welcome him as a member of the MathCo Advisory Board,” said Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and COO, MathCo.

“I believe the insights industry is on the cusp of a generational shift, with AI fundamentally reshaping how insights are generated, interpreted, and consumed to drive business decisions. Having spent 30 years in the industry, I see it as a privilege to guide organizations like MathCo that have the potential to shape this evolution and unlock greater value from data and AI. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the company's continued growth and innovation journey,” shares Vijay Raj

As organizations increasingly look to translate AI and analytics investments into measurable business value, the formation of the MathCo Advisory Board reflects the company's commitment to grounding its strategy in industry perspective and building the capabilities its clients need for AI-led transformation.

About MathCo

MathCo is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted in data-driven decision making, by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering, data governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D & A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work.

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