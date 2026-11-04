London Parade Set To Roll-In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'Bye Bye Baby – Hello New Year'

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Bay City Rollers and a bona fide Pop Idol, will give London a tartan-tinged opening to 2027, performing for the capital and a global television audience of millions on 1st January.

The legendary figures from Bonnie Scotland, who reached US Billboard No. 1 in 1975 and singer/West End star Gareth Gates, join 8,000 performers from numerous nations to fill the city's historic streets with culture, colour and quality entertainment.

The London Parade, a cherished turn-of-year tradition, is prepared with pomp, circumstance and ceremony, alongside communities from the world's most cosmopolitan city.

The Bay City Rollers illuminated the hit parade across continents in the mid-1970s with a string of hits and 'Rollermania' – think tartan Beatlemania – among fans causing chaos wherever they appeared.

Bandmember“Woody” Wood said:“What a great way to kick start the New Year, a wee Shang a Lang to get things going. Don't forget your tartan KOR (Keep on Rolling).”

Gareth, who lit up the UK as he won the TV talent show Pop Idol in 2002, is thoroughly looking forward to his appearance on New Year's Day.

The star has subsequently appeared in numerous West End stage productions such as Les Misérables, Joseph and the Techni-Coloured Dreamcoat and Legally Blonde.

He said: 'Performing live in the London Parade, for such a massive street audience and hundreds of TV stations across the World, is right up there as a career highlight for me.

“I have watched the parade down the decades and always wanted to be a part of such an extraordinary event. I am sure that my fans will take the opportunity to come join the party with me on January 1st.”

Joe Bone, Executive Director of London Parade said:“It's party time in London and everyone's invited, there's no better free, family knees up-on the planet.

“We are nothing if not eclectic. Who else could have amassed such a multi-talented mix?”

Among those appearing:

Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Karen Scarborough, The King's Horses, magnificent horse-drawn carriages

All the Queen's Horses – a historic cavalcade of key figures on their steeds

Performers from across Central and South America joined representatives from a dozen London boroughs.

The world's favourite toy store Hamleys are preparing a magical entry packed to the gunnels with some of the most iconic children's characters

Hundreds of thousands of spectators will pack the iconic 2-mile route from just outside The Ritz Hotel at Green Park, runs along Piccadilly to Piccadilly Circus, Regent St St James, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Sq., Whitehall to Parliament Sq.

The day/night parade starts at 1pm and is due to end under the lights in Parliament St at 4.30pm.

Some grandstand and VIP seats (which includes a multitude of food, beverage and alcoholic fine fayre from quality providers, are available at Ticketmaster London Parade Tickets

The event is recognised to generate hundreds of millions of pounds for London businesses and has raised millions for charities across the Capital.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at