Dubai-Developed IDEALX Launches Enhanced Digital Platform For Australian Investors

The platform brings together investment visibility, broader investment access and AI-supported administration for SMSF trustees and financial advisers.

The Australian fintech platform, developed in Dubai, aims to create future opportunities for eligible UAE companies to connect with Australian investors

- Turan Almammadov, Chief Executive Officer, IDEALXDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDEALX, an Australian financial technology platform developed in Dubai, has announced the launch of its enhanced digital platform for self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs), marking a new chapter for UAE-developed technology serving international financial markets.The platform enables Australian SMSF trustees, financial advisers and accounting professionals to oversee retirement investments and administration through a single integrated digital environment. IDEALX brings together investment visibility, professional collaboration and AI-supported administration.Developed in Dubai for the Australian market, IDEALX demonstrates how financial technology created in the UAE can support international financial services. The company has outlined a longer-term ambition to make eligible UAE companies and investment opportunities available to Australian investors through its platform, subject to the necessary regulatory requirements and commercial arrangements.This future direction could create an additional channel through which qualifying UAE investment opportunities may be presented to Australian SMSF investors, supporting greater connectivity between the two markets. These opportunities are not currently available through the platform.Connecting Dubai's technology capabilities with Australia's investment marketIDEALX was developed in Dubai to address the complexities associated with managing self-managed superannuation investments, combining investment visibility, administration and professional collaboration within a single digital platform.For Australian investors, the platform provides live visibility of investment holdings and access to a selection of investment products, including allocated gold and Shariah-compliant investments, subject to availability and eligibility. Financial advisers, accountants, auditors and administrators can also work within a shared environment, improving access to information and maintaining records of investment instructions and transactions.The platform incorporates ATLAS, IDEALX's proprietary artificial intelligence technology, which supports routine reconciliation and compliance checks while maintaining human oversight of financial decisions.The technology is already operational, with the company's next phase focused on further developing its capabilities and exploring opportunities to connect investment providers in the UAE with eligible Australian investors.Turan Almammadov, Chief Executive Officer, IDEALX, said:“IDEALX was developed in Dubai with an international vision: to use technology to simplify investment access and create stronger connections between financial markets. Our platform is already serving Australia's self-managed superannuation sector, demonstrating how technology developed in the UAE can address real challenges in an established international market.“Our longer-term ambition is to build on this foundation by creating opportunities for eligible UAE companies to connect with Australian investors. We see significant potential in bringing these two markets closer together through technology that prioritises transparency, efficiency and responsible investment access.”Building on an established Australian platformPreviously operating as Liberty Stone, the company initially provided cash accounts, payment services and investment access to Australian companies, trusts and SMSFs. The IDEALX launch reflects its strengthened focus on simplifying superannuation investment administration.The IDEALX launch was announced at the IDEALX Summit in Dubai on 21 October 2026, reflecting the platform's continued development and international ambitions.IDEALX will continue to operate from its Australian base in Melbourne, with further information about the platform available at .

Alexandra Saikkonen-Williams

IDEALX

+971 58 596 7883

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Dubai-Developed IDEALX Launches Enhanced Digital Platform for Australian Investors News Provided By IDEALX November 04, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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