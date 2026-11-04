IDEALX Launches Enhanced Digital Platform For Australia's Self-Managed Superannuation Market

The platform brings together investment visibility, broader investment access and AI-supported administration for SMSF trustees and financial advisers.

The platform brings together investment visibility, broader investment access and AI-supported administration for SMSF trustees and financial advisers.

- Turan Almammadov, Chief Executive Officer, IDEALXAUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDEALX, an Australian digital financial services company, has announced the launch of its enhanced platform for self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs), financial advisers and accounting professionals, bringing investment oversight and administration into a more connected digital environment.The announcement, made at the IDEALX Summit in Dubai, reflects the company's ambition to simplify how Australians oversee their retirement investments, bringing greater transparency, investment choice and administrative efficiency to an increasingly complex financial landscape.Previously operating as Liberty Stone, the company initially provided cash accounts, payment services and investment access to Australian companies, trusts and SMSFs. The IDEALX launch reflects a strengthened focus on the self-managed superannuation market and the professionals who support it.A more connected approach to managing superannuationIDEALX brings investment information, financial administration and professional advisory services together in a single digital environment, designed to improve the experience for both SMSF trustees and the professionals supporting them.For individual trustees, the platform provides a consolidated, live view of their retirement investments, enabling them to monitor their holdings and review investment options. Alongside conventional investments, the platform provides access to selected alternative investment opportunities, including allocated gold and Shariah-compliant products, subject to availability and eligibility.The platform is also designed to strengthen the relationship between individuals and their financial advisers. Trustees can review their investments and work with their existing advisers through a shared digital environment, supporting more informed conversations and greater visibility over their financial position.For financial advisers, accountants and SMSF administrators, IDEALX offers a centralised platform through which professionals can access client information, oversee investment activity and maintain records of instructions and transactions. This reduces reliance on fragmented systems and duplicated records, while supporting more efficient collaboration between the professionals responsible for managing and administering SMSFs.Integrating artificial intelligence into financial administrationTechnology is central to IDEALX's service offering, including ATLAS, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence system.ATLAS supports routine reconciliation and compliance checks, helping streamline administrative processes while leaving financial and investment decisions to people.The technology is designed to support, rather than replace, professional financial advice and human decision-making, allowing advisers to focus on client relationships and financial oversight.Turan Almammadov, Chief Executive Officer, IDEALX said:“The launch of IDEALX reflects our commitment to making self-managed superannuation simpler, more transparent and more accessible for Australians and the financial professionals who support them.“By bringing investment visibility, greater choice and intelligent administration together in one platform, we are addressing many of the complexities traditionally associated with managing an SMSF. Our ambition is to give advisers the tools to work more efficiently and provide their clients with greater clarity and confidence in managing their retirement investments.”A new platform identity, with continued focus on clientsThe IDEALX launch introduces a new corporate identity, website and digital communications channels while maintaining the company's existing services and client relationships.Existing clients will continue to be supported by the IDEALX team, with further information regarding account access and any required actions communicated directly.Financial advisers, accountants and SMSF trustees interested in learning more about the platform can visit . Individuals can also discuss IDEALX with their existing financial adviser to determine whether the platform is appropriate for their circumstances.

Alexandra Williams

IDEALX

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IDEALX Launches Enhanced Digital Platform for Australia's Self-Managed Superannuation Market News Provided By IDEALX November 04, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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