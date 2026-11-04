AMA Group Showcases Advanced Cab Interior And Mechanical Innovations At EIMA International 2026

Located in Hall 18, Stand B6, the Group presents cutting-edge components, electronic interfaces, and application concepts designed to empower OEM manufacturers.

- Alessandro Malavolti Ceo Ama SpaSAN MARTINO IN RIO, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMA Group Showcases Advanced Cab Interior and Mechanical Innovations at EIMA International 2026Located in Hall 18, Stand B6, the Group presents cutting-edge components, electronic interfaces, and application concepts designed to empower OEM manufacturers.AMA Group is exhibiting its latest product innovations at EIMA International 2026, held from November 10 to 14 at BolognaFiere (Hall 18, Stand B6). Alongside individual product highlights, AMA is featuring an immersive, interactive cab interior concept and an agricultural equipment integration concept, demonstrating how the Group's diverse technical competencies seamlessly work together.Among the standout innovations is the JOG-DIAL, developed by AMA Instruments, which received the prestigious "Technical Evolution" award at the EIMA 2026 Technical Innovations Competition. This Human-Machine Interface (HMI) device consolidates menu navigation, local function control, and fingertip command acquisition with CAN communication, enabling OEMs to significantly simplify command and wiring architectures. The electronics portfolio is further expanded with two new control units: one for programmable machine functions (ag1ECU) and an expansion module for actuators (cthECU).In the steering and guidance sector, AMA introduces the FLEXYA modular steering column featuring a single lever for tilt and telescopic adjustments, alongside the MPR VARYX electro-actuated steering column, which introduces two independent electric adjustments tailored for OEM applications. Furthermore, Seat Industries presents the new ADVANCE, HYBRID, and TEKNICO EVOLUTION driver seats, with the HYBRID model integrated directly into AMA's immersive cab interior concept.Power Transmission and Soil Tillage SolutionsOn the mechanical components side, the AMA CARDAN PRO combines advanced protection, external lubrication access, and quick-mounting systems to streamline installation and maintenance. Additionally, a new HUB system featuring a sensor, reinforced leg, and disc eliminates welded parts while providing operational usage data to monitor equipment lifecycle and wear.The Group's VisionHighlighting the strategic value of AMA's industry model and the importance of the event, Alessandro Malavolti, President and CEO of AMA, stated:"At EIMA 2026, we are presenting a vision of AMA that places the manufacturer's project and the ability to integrate diverse competencies at the core. From the cab interior to mechanical components, we develop systems designed to address the concrete needs of the machine and its operator. The dedicated cab interior concept and our new products translate this vision into concrete solutions, where mechanical design, electronics, and material expertise converge into customized systems. The 'Technical Evolution' award granted to our JOG-DIAL confirms the value of this R&D journey. We view EIMA as an extremely important test bench and viability checkpoint, and our entire organization is fully ready to bring all our latest innovations to our stakeholders, aiming to be an industrial partner for OEMs right from the early stages of a project with our specialized expertise and manufacturing heritage."Visit AMA at EIMA International 2026AMA's presence at EIMA highlights its active Business Units in the agricultural and industrial markets: Cab Components, Mechanical Components, and Catalogue. In addition to the main stand at Hall 18, Stand B6, AMA features a dedicated Garden display in Hall 33.The AMA team welcomes OEM manufacturers and industry partners to explore these new solutions and discuss collaboration opportunities.About AMA GroupAMA is an Italian industrial group specialized in the design, production, and distribution of components and systems for agricultural machinery, off-highway vehicles, and green care equipment. Through its specialized companies, AMA partners with OEM constructors from co-design to prototyping, validation, industrialization, manufacturing, distribution, and after-sales support. The Group operates across four main Business Units: Cab Components, Mechanical Components, Catalogue, and Building Materials. As of December 31, 2025, AMA reported over 243 million euros in revenue, with 19 production plants and 34 locations worldwide.

francesca schenetti

Ti Lancio

+ +39 339 809 3543

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMA Group Showcases Advanced Cab Interior and Mechanical Innovations at EIMA International 2026 News Provided By Ti Lancio November 04, 2026, 07:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.