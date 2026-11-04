Gold Coast Early Learning Group Little Scholars Marks 10 Years Of Date Nights For Families

An educator sharing dinner with two children at a Little Scholars Date Night

Little Scholars held its first Date Night at its Yatala and Stapylton campuses on 10 June 2016, one of the first early learning providers in Australia to do so

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Little Scholars School of Early Learning, a family-owned group of early learning campuses in South East Queensland, has now hosted Date Nights for its families for 10 years. The Gold Coast early learning group has run these community evenings since 2016.Date Night is a community evening for Little Scholars families, held a few times a year outside the campus's usual operating hours. It is not part of the everyday education and care program. Children enjoy dinner, games and a movie at their own campus with educators they already know, while their parents head out for dinner, catch up with friends, do some shopping or simply enjoy a quiet night at home.The first Little Scholars Date Night was held on Friday 10 June 2016, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, at the Little Scholars Yatala and Little Scholars Stapylton campuses on the Gold Coast. Little Scholars was one of the first early learning providers in Australia to offer families an evening like this.Date Nights now run several times a year, including a Late Night Shopping Date Night before Christmas. The most recent was held on Friday 18 September 2026."Most of our families don't have a grandparent around the corner, so a night out can feel out of reach. Date Night is about our community coming together, and giving parents a night to themselves knowing their children are with people they already know and love," said Little Scholars founder Jae Fraser.Date Nights sit alongside the Little Scholars Family Time Program, which is designed to give working parents more of their evenings and weekends. Other parts of the program include dinner ready to take home at pickup, nappies and wipes supplied, on-site haircuts, and health and allied health appointments at campus.Little Scholars was founded on the Gold Coast in October 2014 by Jae Fraser. Its first campus was at Yatala, one of the two campuses that held the first Date Night less than two years later.More about Date Nights and the Family Time Program is at href="" rel="external nofollow" com/date-night.Media requests are handled by Kat Orchard, JAG Communications, on behalf of Little Scholars. Interviews are conducted by Jae Fraser.About Little Scholars School of Early LearningLittle Scholars School of Early Learning is a family-owned early education provider, delivering high-quality care and education for children across South East Queensland. With campuses across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and surrounds, Little Scholars creates engaging and enriching environments where children feel safe, supported and inspired to learn.Little Scholars offers play-based learning programs designed to build confidence, curiosity, resilience, creativity and connection. Its educators work closely with families to support each child's individual development, helping children grow socially, emotionally, physically and cognitively.Little Scholars also builds strong community connections through initiatives that extend learning beyond the classroom, including intergenerational programs, cultural experiences, community events and real-world learning opportunities. More information is available at com.

Kat Orchard

JAG Communications on behalf of Little Scholars

+61 449 188 561

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Gold Coast Early Learning Group Little Scholars Marks 10 Years of Date Nights for Families News Provided By Search Scope November 04, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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