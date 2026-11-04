Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives Celebrates Three Accolades At SATA 2026

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives - Leading Beach Resort and Best CSR Program

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives - Leading Surf Resort

MALDIVES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has secured three accolades at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives received Gold in the Leading Surf Resort category for the eighth time and fourth consecutive year, while Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives retained Gold in the Leading Beach Resort category for the second consecutive year. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives also received Silver in the Nishan Seneviratne Best CSR Programme category.Held at Barceló Nasandhura Malé in Malé, Maldives, on 8 October 2026, the 10th edition of SATA recognised achievements across South Asia's tourism and hospitality industry, celebrating excellence in guest experiences, industry leadership and responsible tourism.Located in North Malé Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is home to the renowned Pasta Point surf break, attracting surfers from around the world. Its eighth Gold accolade as Leading Surf Resort reflects its established position among the Maldives' surfing destinations, complemented by a range of water sports, wellness experiences and island hospitality.“We remain committed to delivering memorable surf experiences and holidays in the Maldives,” said Marlon Robert, General Manager of Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. He acknowledged the continued support of guests, the international surfing community and the resort team in achieving this recognition.Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives' second consecutive Gold accolade as Leading Beach Resort recognises its distinctive island setting, characterised by white sandy beaches, a spacious lagoon and a choice of beachfront and overwater accommodation. A range of dining and wellness experiences further complements the island's natural surroundings, offering guests opportunities to explore the Maldives both above and beneath the water.The resort's Silver accolade in the Nishan Seneviratne Best CSR Programme category recognises its efforts to create opportunities for young people from neighbouring island communities through dive education. Delivered in partnership with Dive & Sail, the resort's PADI certified dive centre, the six day programme enabled nine students aged 16 to 18 from schools in Keyodhoo and Felidhoo to obtain PADI Open Water Diver certification. Combining theoretical learning, practical training and supervised dives, the initiative promoted safe diving practices and reef conservation while introducing participants to potential career opportunities in marine tourism.“These accolades reflect the dedication of our teams and the continued support of our guests, whose trust inspires us to keep raising the standard of our experiences,” said Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager, Cinnamon Maldives Resorts.The three accolades recognise the distinct experiences offered by Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, while highlighting Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' continued focus on guest experiences, environmental awareness and community engagement across its Maldives portfolio.

Sandharu Ferdinando

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

+94 77 335 5053

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Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives Celebrates Three Accolades at SATA 2026 News Provided By Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts November 04, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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