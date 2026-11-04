Cathelco, An Evac Group Company, Brings Advanced Marine Protection And Sustainable Technologies To ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cathelco®, owned by Evac Oy and part of the Finland-based Evac Group, is presenting its state-of-the-art marine protection, water, and waste management solutions at ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC, Hall 15, Stand 15037. Visitors can discover technologies that help ship owners, operators, and offshore companies protect vessels, cut fuel consumption, and optimize onboard resources. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2026, Cathelco was founded in 1956 in the UK and installed its first Marine Growth Prevention System (MGPS) on a Royal Navy submarine in 1963. Today, Cathelco's systems protect over 20,000 vessels worldwide and are supported by operations in the UK, Middle East, India, Singapore, and an extensive international service network.

At ADIPEC, Cathelco is featuring innovations including USP DragGoneTM, a patented ultrasonic antifouling system that combines Guided Wave and Heterodyning technologies, providing enhanced coverage per transducer and reducing drag, leading to up to 13% lower fuel consumption and emissions. Independently validated at the DHI Maritime Technology Evaluation Facility, DragGoneTM was named Technology of the Year at the Maritime Decarbonisation Awards.

Also on show are Cathelco's Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS), utilizing electrolysis to prevent barnacles and marine growth in seawater cooling systems; the Cathelco Quantum Panel, a touchscreen control unit enabling remote system monitoring and control; and Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP), protecting vessel hulls from corrosion, extending lifespan, and reducing maintenance.

As the parent company, Evac Group is also demonstrating onboard solutions such as water-saving vacuum toilets and collection systems, reverse osmosis plants for production of drinking water from seawater, biological and electrolytic units for treating black and grey water, and integrated waste systems to reduce dry and wet waste.

“Our participation at ADIPEC 2026 reinforces our commitment to the UAE maritime sector's sustainability vision, introducing next-generation solutions in corrosion protection, antifouling, and resource management,” said Stevenson Varghese, Director, Cathelco Middle East L.“As Cathelco celebrates 70 years, we are excited to connect with industry partners and showcase how our technologies enhance operational efficiency and environmental performance.”

Cathelco Middle East serves the marine, offshore, and onshore sectors across the UAE, Middle East, and beyond, while Evac Group's Dubai office provides local support for supply, installation, retrofits, and maintenance.

Meet the team at Hall 15, Stand 15037. For more information, visit .