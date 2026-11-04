MP CM Yadav Orders Statewide Crackdown On Liquor And Drug Mafias Now

CM Mohan Yadav Initiates Statewide Crackdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at his residence on Tuesday evening and decided to launch a statewide crackdown on illegal liquor, drug trafficking and organised crime following the death of a police officer during an operation against illegal liquor in Dewas. During the meeting, CM Yadav directed senior police officials to dismantle the illegal liquor network operating across five districts and take strict action against those involved. He also called for a comprehensive mechanism to tackle drug mafias and organised criminal networks across the state.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare an effective action plan in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to take stringent action against drug mafias by 2029. He said that Madhya Pradesh would take decisive action against drugs and organised crime, similar to its success in eliminating Naxalism within the stipulated timeframe. He further directed officials to conduct simultaneous operations across the state to prevent the transportation and storage of illegal liquor.

Support for the Martyred Inspector's Family

Additionally, the state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and a compassionate appointment for the family of Inspector Dilip Puri, who lost his life while conducting an operation to seize illegal liquor in Dewas. CM Yadav directed that Puri's wife be appointed as a Sub-Inspector (SI) on compassionate grounds. He said that the inspector displayed courage and dedication while performing his duty and assured that the government would stand firmly with his family.

Investigation Progress and Safety Warnings

Police have intensified their investigation into the Dewas illegal liquor case, with the main accused, Rahul Jaiswal, taken into custody. The truck used for transporting the illegal liquor has also been seized. The investigation has revealed the involvement of vehicle driver Gajendra alias Appu Rawat and Kiran Singh Chandod, who allegedly provided the vehicle. Another accused, Keral Singh, has also been arrested. The Assistant District Officer of the district from where the illegal liquor was dispatched, Amar Singh Baghel, has been directed to be removed from his post with immediate effect. The Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police and senior police officials to review the entire case and prepare a concrete action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Diwali Safety Appeal

Furthermore, CM Yadav appealed to people to exercise caution while celebrating Diwali and avoid dangerous and explosive firecrackers. The Chief Minister warned that such firecrackers could pose a serious threat to life and even cause loss of eyesight. He urged parents to keep children away from dangerous firecrackers and ensure the safety of their families and people in the neighbourhood. (ANI)

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