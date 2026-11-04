CPI MP Sandosh Kumar Criticizes BJP Narrative On Public Agitations

CPI MP Challenges BJP Narrative on Public Protests

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the government of systematically discrediting public protests and evading accountability through unsubstantiated claims of foreign interference. Addressing the ruling party's recurring narrative against public agitations, Kumar asserted that foreign funding allegations have become the main agenda of they rulling party. "Whenever a protest happens in our country. The allegation of foreign funding has become the main agenda of BJP," Kumar told ANI.

Criticising the government's approach to civic discontent, he added, "If students are protesting, if youth are protesting, if farmers are agitating, then BJP cannot stomach all these agitations. So, the first allegation is that they are anti-nationals or anti-national forces are behind this or foreign-funded agitations."

Opposition Parties Defend Their Legacy

The CPI MP further underscored the deep historical roots of India's established opposition parties. He added, "We have, you know, enough lessons from our own independence movements, and we are organisations with, for example, the Communist Party has a legacy of more than 100 years, Congress is more than that. So many time-tested political parties are there. So, vast experience from people's movements. So no need of such foreign funds or any other help. So instead of addressing issues properly, the Prime Minister and his colleagues are trying to divert attention by alleging, you know, these kinds of things. It's, it's, you know, I mean, biased without any, I mean, basis, without any proof. So, we have every right to challenge the Prime Minister or whoever makes these kinds of allegations for an open debate."

Electoral Concerns and Calls for Accountability

Connecting the ongoing debate to wider electoral concerns, Kumar maintained that opposition apprehensions regarding administrative actions have been proven justified. "So once again it has become evident that the apprehensions raised by the opposition political parties are correct," Kumar said.

Targeting the management of voter databases, Kumar alleged, "SIR was a systematic, intensive removal of voters from the list. This was our allegation; this was our apprehension. And it affected already around 14% of voters. Now the Election Commission is slowly, slowly, I mean, deviating from its position. It acknowledges the stand taken by the opposition parties. Now everything is clearer, more evident."

Rahul Gandhi and Congress Leaders Press for Debate

The reactions came after Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, launching a poll on social media platform X asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion. Weighing in from Hyderabad, Congress Spokesperson Riyaz questioned the commitment of top ministers to legislative accountability, stating, "Nirmala Sitharaman ji says that Parliament is the place for holding discussions. Yes, we agree. Rahul Gandhi ji is ready to face Parliament. But when we discuss the issues of SIR and others, where is the Prime Minister and Home Minister?"

The Congress Spokesperson's remarks came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to debate issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Parliament, questioning his repeated challenges for a debate on social media.

On Wednesday, backing the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, Congress leader Pawan Khera targeted PM Modi over participation in Parliament sessions and media interactions. Speaking to ANI, Khera accused the Centre of ignoring issues such as jobs, the economy, exam paper leaks and women's safety. "You don't show up in Parliament. The Prime Minister acts as if he's so delicate-terrified that if he steps into Parliament, someone might actually ask him a question. You are the Prime Minister in a democracy; questions will be asked, and you will have to provide answers. You don't hold a press conference-it's been 12-13 years, and you haven't held a single one. You are afraid to enter Parliament," he said.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, launching a poll on social media platform X asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion. Gandhi tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince the Prime Minister to accept. The post follows Gandhi's renewed challenge for an open debate on allegations concerning foreign connections. He suggested the discussion could be held at any venue and proposed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge. (ANI)

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