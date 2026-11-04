Sachin Pilot Welcomes Rahul Gandhi For Congress Insaaf Rally In Punjab

Congress Launches Political Outreach in Punjab

Calling the 'Insaaf Rally' the beginning of a "new ray of hope" for Punjab, Congress leader and party's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Wednesday welcomed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ahead of the rally in Sangrur. The rally marks the launch of the Congress' political campaign in Punjab, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha leading the party's outreach in the state.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said Punjab is awaiting justice and described the rally as the beginning of a new phase for the state. "Justice for Punjab. Punjab is awaiting a ray of new hope. The 'Insaaf Rally' is its beginning. On the land of Punjab, heartfelt welcome to Congress President, the honorable @kharge ji and @RahulGandhi ji," Pilot said.

Rahul Gandhi's Political Challenge to AAP

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi left his residence on Wednesday to attend the Congress's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, where he is scheduled to address party workers and supporters.

Earlier, on October 26, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had announced that Rahul Gandhi would attend a major event in Sangrur on November 4, describing the visit as a political challenge to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Rahul Gandhi ji will be attending a major event in Sangrur on November 4th. The Aam Aadmi Party is in power, and Sangrur is effectively their capital. The true state of affairs in Sangrur will be revealed to the entire state when Rahul Gandhi ji visits on November 4th. The entire party is now fully engaged in preparations," Venugopal had said.

He had also asserted that "change is inevitable" and that the Congress remained the sole political force challenging the AAP government. The state assembly elections in 2027 are set to see a high-stakes battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the incumbent AAP. In the 2022 elections, AAP won the polls with 92 of 117 seats, while Congress, which is eyeing a comeback, won 18 seats. (ANI)

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