Giriraj Singh Labels Rahul Gandhi Chirkut Over PM Debate Challenge

Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Debate Challenge

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, calling him "Chirkut" and questioning whether he considered the people of India to be fools. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's demand for a face-to-face debate with the Prime Minister, Singh said that Gandhi should accept the challenge issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hold the discussion in Parliament. "Who is he trying to fool? Does he think the people of India are fools? India's intelligence is known all over the world. He is 'Chirkut' and talks like 'Chirkut'," the Union Minister said.

Taking a further swipe at Gandhi, Singh said, "You are your own Chirkut, so you consider the whole country to be Chirkut. So don't do the Chirkut thing." He also said that Parliament was the appropriate forum for Leader of Opposition to raise questions and debate with the Prime Minister. "In the parliamentary system, if there is LOP, if not, then resign. Then we will talk further. If there is LOP, then there is a place for LOP. Parliament. Prime Minister sits in the Parliament. Argue," Singh said.

Parliament as the Forum for Debate

Referring to the challenge issued by Amit Shah, Singh asked Gandhi to accept it and suggested that a special session of Parliament be convened for the discussion. "The Home Minister of the country has challenged you. We are on one side and Modi is on the other side. So you decide, accept Amit Shah ji and call a special session," he said.

The Union Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading confusion and attempting to create divisions in the country through his allegations concerning electoral processes, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Questioning the evidence presented by the Congress leader, Singh asked why Gandhi had not submitted it to the Election Commission or the Supreme Court. "If he had proof, then why did he not give it to the Election Commission? He went in front of the President and gave a statement. In the statement, he said that he was giving proof. He has not given proof yet. He has not even given it to the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Allegations and Political Tensions

He further accused the Opposition of attempting to obstruct India's growth and create unrest in the country. "A case of treason should be held against them. They are trying to stop India from growing. Now they want to spread terrorism in the country," he said.

Singh also targeted Gandhi over his remarks that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be sent to jail. "Rahul Gandhi says that Gyanesh will go to jail. Modi will be sent to jail. Amit Shah will be sent to jail. He himself is on bail," Singh said. Referring to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations concerning the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Singh claimed that there was evidence of money received from China. "You took money from China in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. There is proof. How much proof do you want? There is a heap of proof," he said.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi repeatedly demanding discussions on SIR and EVMs, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on the issue, Singh reiterated that Parliament was the appropriate platform for such discussions. He also said that Lok Sabha LoP should approach the people and regain their goodwill. "You have lost the election. You have not come to power in nine states for 40 years. First go among the people. Get goodwill. This house war is not going to happen in India. This is Sanatan's India," Singh said.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate, launching a poll on social media platform X asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion. Gandhi also tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince the Prime Minister to accept his challenge. "Youth of India, do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate? @rajnathsingh ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, @ChouhanShivraj ji, @myogiadityanath ji - you always have the PM's best interest in mind; please convince him to come," Gandhi posted. The poll featured two options, "Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat" and "No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)