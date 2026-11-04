ED Conducts Searches Across Andhra Pradesh Over APPSC Exam Irregularities

ED Probes Irregularities in APPSC Exam Evaluation

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at seven premises located in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Telangana and in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh in a case relating to the evaluation of the answer scripts of the Group-I Main Examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). ED's Hyderabad zonal office launched the operation early in the morning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case is related to irregularities in the manual evaluation of the answer scripts of the APPSC Group-I Main Examination, in the course of which an amount of Rs 1,14,32,312 is alleged to have been paid to a private party, the officials said.

Key Individuals and Entities Under Investigation

The search operations are being conducted at the premises of Indian Police Service Officer Seetharamanjaneyulu, the then Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission; Camsign Media Pvt. Ltd., the private party to which the work of manual evaluation was entrusted, and its Managing Director P Madhusudhana Rao.

Besides, others covered under the agency's search operation are Aavasa Resort Haailand at Chinakakani village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, being the premises at which the answer scripts were kept and the evaluation exercise was carried out; and TruGrader Services, a division of Stone Media Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd., which had conducted the earlier digital evaluation for APPSC, its Managing Director Akella Peri Srinivasa Rao, and Mahamkali Raghuram, who was engaged in connection with the evaluation work.

Officials further said the search operations are presently in progress and the ED teams are engaged in collecting evidence linked to the case. (ANI)

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