Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions Reports 67 Percent Revenue Growth H1

Financial Performance Overview

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, India's listed and largest pure-play commercial and industrial (C & I) renewable energy company, reported a 67% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹1,560 crore in the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27). Reported EBITDA grew 58% to ₹1,011 crore, while profit after tax rose more than six-fold to ₹120 crore. Reported a strong Q2FY27 with 17% EBITDA beat vs consensus. H1 revenue grows 67%; PAT rises more than six-fold to ₹120 crore For the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), reported EBITDA increased 51% YoY to ₹548 crore. Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to ₹553 crore, while revenue from operations rose 37% to ₹728 crore. PAT rose 82% to ₹65 crore, compared with ₹36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

Company's total operational and contracted portfolio, including RE Services, stood at 7.1 GW as of September 2026. CleanMax MD Kuldeep Jain said,“ Our operational portfolio continues to expand and our platform capacity has crossed 13 GW, providing the capacity and connectivity required to serve the next wave of C & I renewable energy demand. We believe securing grid connectivity ahead of demand is important for long-term value creation. We are comfortably placed to exceed our 1,500 MW capacity addition guidance during the year.”

Nikunj Ghodawat, Chief Financial Officer, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, said,“Our focus remains on scaling with execution discipline, financial prudence and a diversified portfolio. Our H1 performance reflects the increasing scale and operating leverage of the business, with Adjusted EBITDA growing 56% and PAT increasing more than six-fold year-on-year. With demand growing across conventional C & I and Data & AI, we are focused on translating this opportunity into a sustainable growth trajectory”

Portfolio and Financial Metrics

CleanMax's capacity mix is diversified across STU and CTU connected projects, with ~75% contracted capacity connected through STU and a quarter through CTU, the latter primarily catering to large-scale hyperscaler requirements.

Financial Performance - Revenue from Operations: Q2 FY27: 728; Q2 FY26: 531; YoY Growth: 37%; H1 FY27: 1,560; H1 FY26: 933; YoY Growth: 67% - Adj. EBITDA: Q2 FY27: 553; Q2 FY26: 386; YoY Growth: 43%; H1 FY27: 1,047; H1 FY26: 670; YoY Growth: 56% - Reported PAT: Q2 FY27: 65; Q2 FY26: 36; YoY Growth: 82%; H1 FY27: 120; H1 FY26: 19; YoY Growth: 532%

CleanMax also raised ₹2,500 crore through India's first green bond issuance in the C & I renewable energy sector, at fixed coupons for tenors of up to ten years; anchored by leading development finance institutions, alongside participation from banks, mutual funds and other institutional investors. The issue followed CleanMax's first rating from CRISIL, at AA/Stable.

According to company information, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited (NSE: CLEANMAX | BSE: 544717) is India's largest pure-play Commercial & Industrial (C & I) renewable energy company, with over 15 years of operations. The company provides renewable energy solutions through onsite and offsite solar, wind and hybrid projects, catering to the power requirements of large corporates and industrial consumers. Its operating footprint spans seven Indian states, with onsite assets across 22 states and four countries. CleanMax serves 606 customers across technology, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial sectors, with Data Centre and AI infrastructure customers accounting for moe than 40% of its contracted RE Power Sales portfolio. Its clientele includes global corporations such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Cisco, Equinix, BASF, Shell, CEAT and STT GDC India, among others. The company has received a GRESB score of 100/100 with a five-star rating, recognising its global sector leadership in renewable power generation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)