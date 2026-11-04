India And Poland Strengthen Tech Ties Ahead Of Major EU Trade Agreement

Strengthening Bilateral Tech Cooperation

India and Poland have explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), critical minerals and other emerging technologies during a high-level visit by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada to Poland. The visit, held on November 2–3, focused on expanding bilateral trade, investment and technology partnerships ahead of the implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to come into effect in the coming months.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in an official statement, said, "The visit followed the recent visit of Polish Prime Minister, Mr. Donald Tusk, to India last month and reflected the growing momentum in bilateral engagement between the two countries... During the visit, Shri Jitin Prasada met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland, Mr. Krzysztof Gawkowski. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, data centres and cybersecurity." Prasada was accompanied by a business delegation comprising 12 Indian companies

Expanding Trade and Economic Partnerships

In a separate meeting with Poland's Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ignacy Niemczycki, Prasada discussed opportunities arising from the India-EU FTA. The Minister highlighted the potential for greater cooperation in agri-tech and food processing and called for creating more opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Prasada also met Poland's Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Technology, Michal Baranowski, to discuss cooperation in critical minerals, semiconductors and start-up partnerships. During the meeting, he highlighted the opportunities offered by the Make in India initiative and stressed the importance of co-development and co-production supported by technology transfer.

India-Poland Business Forum and Industry Engagement

On November 3, Prasada delivered the opening address at the India-Poland Business Forum organised at the Polish National Chamber of Commerce (KIG) in Warsaw. Addressing business representatives, the Minister called upon Indian and Polish companies to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade and investment through new business opportunities, stronger partnerships and enhanced economic cooperation. He also encouraged businesses from both countries to leverage the India-EU FTA to expand market access, strengthen trade and investment ties and explore new areas of cooperation.

He also visited Transition Technologies, a Polish IT and software engineering company, and WB Electronics, a Polish defence company, both of which have business interests in India.

Roadmap for the India-EU FTA

The visit comes as India and the European Union officially concluded negotiations on the FTA at the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The agreement is currently undergoing legal scrubbing and verification ahead of its proposed signing in mid-December 2026. Its full ratification and entry into force are targeted for mid-2027.

The agreement is expected to provide wider market access for businesses on both sides. Under the proposed arrangement, tariffs will be eliminated on over 99 per cent of Indian exports to the EU, benefiting labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather and jewellery. India will also reduce duties on over 96 per cent of European goods, including a phased reduction in automobile tariffs to 10 per cent under an annual quota of 250,000 units. (ANI)

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