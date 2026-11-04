Russian Delegation Heads to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) A Russian delegation is set to travel to Abu Dhabi next week for trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine and the United States, the Kremlin confirmed Tuesday.
The US-mediated discussions, intended to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine, are scheduled to take place in the Emirati capital on Nov. 10-11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.
“Indeed, the Russian delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 and will take part in trilateral negotiations,” Peskov said, adding that presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky would head the Russian team.
The announcement followed remarks by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said Monday that Washington would facilitate working-level discussions between Moscow and Kyiv on the same dates in Abu Dhabi.
The negotiations aim to advance “(US) President (Donald) Trump’s mission to end the war. Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” Witkoff said in a post on X.
Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of US-mediated negotiations earlier this year. The first took place on Jan. 23-24, followed by another on Feb. 4-5, with both meetings hosted in Abu Dhabi. A third round was held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18.
The US-mediated discussions, intended to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine, are scheduled to take place in the Emirati capital on Nov. 10-11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.
“Indeed, the Russian delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 and will take part in trilateral negotiations,” Peskov said, adding that presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky would head the Russian team.
The announcement followed remarks by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said Monday that Washington would facilitate working-level discussions between Moscow and Kyiv on the same dates in Abu Dhabi.
The negotiations aim to advance “(US) President (Donald) Trump’s mission to end the war. Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” Witkoff said in a post on X.
Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of US-mediated negotiations earlier this year. The first took place on Jan. 23-24, followed by another on Feb. 4-5, with both meetings hosted in Abu Dhabi. A third round was held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18.
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