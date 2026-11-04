Democrats Secure House Majority as Republicans Lose Control
(MENAFN) Democrats have secured control of the US House of Representatives after Johnny Garcia defeated Carlos De La Cruz in Texas’ 35th Congressional District, giving the party the seats required to take over the chamber, according to reports.
The victory brought Democrats to the 218-seat threshold needed for a majority in the 435-member House, ending Republican control and marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump. As of 0639 GMT, results in 87 districts remained uncalled.
By 0623 GMT, Democrats had flipped 25 Republican-held seats across several states. These included three districts in California — the 1st, 3rd and 41st — as well as Colorado’s 8th District, all three Iowa districts, Indiana’s 5th, Kentucky’s 6th, Missouri’s 2nd, North Carolina’s 11th, Nebraska’s 2nd and New Jersey’s 7th.
Democrats also gained Ohio’s 7th and 15th districts, four seats in Pennsylvania — the 1st, 7th, 8th and 10th — Texas’ 15th and 23rd districts, Utah’s 1st, Virginia’s 2nd and Wisconsin’s 1st and 3rd districts.
Taking control of the House will allow Democrats to obstruct Republican-backed legislation and conduct congressional investigations into the Trump administration during the final two years of his presidency.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also positioned to make history as the first Black speaker of the House once the new Congress takes office.
Republicans had entered the midterm elections with a slim majority, which had enabled Trump to push forward much of his legislative agenda since returning to the White House in January 2025.
During their campaigns, Democrats focused on the rising cost of living, the administration’s immigration measures and the war with Iran, seeking to gain support from voters dissatisfied with Trump’s presidency.
The newly elected Congress is scheduled to begin its work in January 2027. Democrats will then have the authority to choose the House speaker and assume leadership of the chamber’s committees.
The victory brought Democrats to the 218-seat threshold needed for a majority in the 435-member House, ending Republican control and marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump. As of 0639 GMT, results in 87 districts remained uncalled.
By 0623 GMT, Democrats had flipped 25 Republican-held seats across several states. These included three districts in California — the 1st, 3rd and 41st — as well as Colorado’s 8th District, all three Iowa districts, Indiana’s 5th, Kentucky’s 6th, Missouri’s 2nd, North Carolina’s 11th, Nebraska’s 2nd and New Jersey’s 7th.
Democrats also gained Ohio’s 7th and 15th districts, four seats in Pennsylvania — the 1st, 7th, 8th and 10th — Texas’ 15th and 23rd districts, Utah’s 1st, Virginia’s 2nd and Wisconsin’s 1st and 3rd districts.
Taking control of the House will allow Democrats to obstruct Republican-backed legislation and conduct congressional investigations into the Trump administration during the final two years of his presidency.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also positioned to make history as the first Black speaker of the House once the new Congress takes office.
Republicans had entered the midterm elections with a slim majority, which had enabled Trump to push forward much of his legislative agenda since returning to the White House in January 2025.
During their campaigns, Democrats focused on the rising cost of living, the administration’s immigration measures and the war with Iran, seeking to gain support from voters dissatisfied with Trump’s presidency.
The newly elected Congress is scheduled to begin its work in January 2027. Democrats will then have the authority to choose the House speaker and assume leadership of the chamber’s committees.
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