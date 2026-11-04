Advancing Africa's Path Towards Zero Hunger Through Stronger Partnerships

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, met with the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Mr. Jagan Chapagain, on the margins of the AU–IFRC High-Level Convening on Advancing Durable Solutions Towards Zero Hunger in Africa.

Discussions focused on the need to strengthen Africa's food systems through climate-resilient agriculture, enhanced intra-African trade, improved connectivity, strategic partnerships and strengthened agricultural value chains.

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf underscored the importance of leveraging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to advance agricultural productivity, health surveillance and humanitarian response. He also emphasised Africa's potential to achieve greater food sovereignty and self-reliance through effective governance and strong political commitment.

For his part, the IFRC Secretary General highlighted the importance of translating regular Africa–Asia political engagement into practical exchanges and collaborative projects, particularly those promoting sustainable and innovative approaches to food security in the face of climate change and its growing impact on agricultural practices.

The meeting also reaffirmed the importance of the AU–IFRC partnership in strengthening community health systems, supporting the establishment of the African Humanitarian Agency, and enhancing preparedness and response to climate-related risks and humanitarian emergencies.

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