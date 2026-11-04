Qatar: Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Egyptian Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

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HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.