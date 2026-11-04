EBG Group Strengthens Executive Leadership To Accelerate Transformation And Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 4th November 2026: EBG Group, a Hyderabad-headquartered diversified enterprise with interests spanning electric mobility, consumer appliances, wellness, lifestyle, food and beverages, and technology, has strengthened its executive leadership with two senior appointments and a strategic internal promotion. Rakesh Kumar Sharma joins as Group Chief Operating Officer, Geetanjali Gusain as Group Chief Transformation Officer, and Omkar Navge has been elevated to Group Chief Sales Officer.
The leadership changes mark an important step in EBG Group's next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening governance, accelerating business execution, developing leadership capabilities and establishing scalable operating systems across its expanding portfolio.
EBG Group has been building a diversified portfolio that includes eBikeGo, Vajram Electric, Daewoo Appliances in India, Carlton Wellness, Adhira & Appa Café and Chhota Bheem Family Café. Its recent expansion includes the launch of the first Daewoo Experience Store in Ghaziabad and the inauguration of Vajram Electric's integrated manufacturing and distribution facility in Hyderabad.
Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and Chairman, EBG Group, said: "Building businesses is one achievement. Building an institution capable of scaling them sustainably is the next. As EBG enters a new phase of growth, our priority is to strengthen the systems, leadership and accountability that connect every business under One EBG. Geetanjali, Rakesh and Omkar bring complementary strengths in transformation, operations and sales. Their appointments reflect our commitment to professional leadership, disciplined execution and a culture of ownership, while staying true to our philosophy of People, Planet and Progress."
Rakesh Kumar Sharma – Group Chief Operating Officer
Rakesh Kumar Sharma brings over 25 years of experience in retail, consumer businesses, omnichannel operations and large-scale business management. An alumnus of IIM Kozhikode and ISB Hyderabad, he has held leadership responsibilities across organisations including Walmart, Reliance Retail, Metro Cash & Carry and Hippo. His experience includes managing large retail networks, fulfilment infrastructure, distribution operations and teams across multiple markets.
As Group Chief Operating Officer, Rakesh will focus on strengthening operational efficiency, execution capabilities, customer experience and scalable business processes across EBG Group's portfolio.
"EBG has developed a diverse portfolio with significant growth opportunities. My focus will be on translating that potential into consistent execution, operational excellence and a strong customer experience across every business and market,” said Rakesh Kumar Sharma.
Geetanjali Gusain – Group Chief Transformation Officer
Geetanjali Gusain brings 22 years of experience across hospitality, real estate, financial services, agritech, sustainability and organisational transformation. Her professional experience includes engagements with Plantix Agritech India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of HELM AG, and Sneh Consulting Private Limited. At EBG Group, she will lead organisation-wide transformation initiatives focused on leadership development, talent capabilities, governance, performance management, process excellence and building a unified organisational culture.
"Transformation is about creating an organisation where people, processes and profitability work together. My focus will be on strengthening leadership capabilities, building an ownership-driven culture and enabling sustainable growth across the Group,” said Geetanjali Gusain.
Omkar Navge – Group Chief Sales Officer
Omkar Navge has been promoted to Group Chief Sales Officer, reflecting EBG Group's commitment to recognising and developing leadership talent from within. With experience spanning sales, corporate client acquisition, strategic partnerships and relationship management, including previous roles at Club Mahindra and Taj Hotels, Omkar has been associated with the Group's sales and business development initiatives.
In his expanded responsibility, he will focus on strengthening the Group's sales organisation, developing strategic customer and channel relationships, improving revenue execution and supporting national business expansion.
The three leadership positions will work collaboratively to align organisational transformation, operating excellence and revenue growth as EBG Group strengthens its institutional capabilities.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise headquartered in Hyderabad, with business interests spanning electric mobility, consumer appliances, health and wellness, lifestyle, hospitality, food and beverages, real estate and technology. Through brand development, strategic partnerships, operating platforms and franchise-led expansion, the Group aims to build and scale businesses across India and international markets. Guided by its philosophy of People, Planet and Progress, EBG Group is committed to responsible growth, innovation and long-term stakeholder value.
The leadership changes mark an important step in EBG Group's next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening governance, accelerating business execution, developing leadership capabilities and establishing scalable operating systems across its expanding portfolio.
EBG Group has been building a diversified portfolio that includes eBikeGo, Vajram Electric, Daewoo Appliances in India, Carlton Wellness, Adhira & Appa Café and Chhota Bheem Family Café. Its recent expansion includes the launch of the first Daewoo Experience Store in Ghaziabad and the inauguration of Vajram Electric's integrated manufacturing and distribution facility in Hyderabad.
Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and Chairman, EBG Group, said: "Building businesses is one achievement. Building an institution capable of scaling them sustainably is the next. As EBG enters a new phase of growth, our priority is to strengthen the systems, leadership and accountability that connect every business under One EBG. Geetanjali, Rakesh and Omkar bring complementary strengths in transformation, operations and sales. Their appointments reflect our commitment to professional leadership, disciplined execution and a culture of ownership, while staying true to our philosophy of People, Planet and Progress."
Rakesh Kumar Sharma – Group Chief Operating Officer
Rakesh Kumar Sharma brings over 25 years of experience in retail, consumer businesses, omnichannel operations and large-scale business management. An alumnus of IIM Kozhikode and ISB Hyderabad, he has held leadership responsibilities across organisations including Walmart, Reliance Retail, Metro Cash & Carry and Hippo. His experience includes managing large retail networks, fulfilment infrastructure, distribution operations and teams across multiple markets.
As Group Chief Operating Officer, Rakesh will focus on strengthening operational efficiency, execution capabilities, customer experience and scalable business processes across EBG Group's portfolio.
"EBG has developed a diverse portfolio with significant growth opportunities. My focus will be on translating that potential into consistent execution, operational excellence and a strong customer experience across every business and market,” said Rakesh Kumar Sharma.
Geetanjali Gusain – Group Chief Transformation Officer
Geetanjali Gusain brings 22 years of experience across hospitality, real estate, financial services, agritech, sustainability and organisational transformation. Her professional experience includes engagements with Plantix Agritech India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of HELM AG, and Sneh Consulting Private Limited. At EBG Group, she will lead organisation-wide transformation initiatives focused on leadership development, talent capabilities, governance, performance management, process excellence and building a unified organisational culture.
"Transformation is about creating an organisation where people, processes and profitability work together. My focus will be on strengthening leadership capabilities, building an ownership-driven culture and enabling sustainable growth across the Group,” said Geetanjali Gusain.
Omkar Navge – Group Chief Sales Officer
Omkar Navge has been promoted to Group Chief Sales Officer, reflecting EBG Group's commitment to recognising and developing leadership talent from within. With experience spanning sales, corporate client acquisition, strategic partnerships and relationship management, including previous roles at Club Mahindra and Taj Hotels, Omkar has been associated with the Group's sales and business development initiatives.
In his expanded responsibility, he will focus on strengthening the Group's sales organisation, developing strategic customer and channel relationships, improving revenue execution and supporting national business expansion.
The three leadership positions will work collaboratively to align organisational transformation, operating excellence and revenue growth as EBG Group strengthens its institutional capabilities.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise headquartered in Hyderabad, with business interests spanning electric mobility, consumer appliances, health and wellness, lifestyle, hospitality, food and beverages, real estate and technology. Through brand development, strategic partnerships, operating platforms and franchise-led expansion, the Group aims to build and scale businesses across India and international markets. Guided by its philosophy of People, Planet and Progress, EBG Group is committed to responsible growth, innovation and long-term stakeholder value.
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