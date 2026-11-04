Trioangle's Handyman App Like Uber Eases Startup Entry Into The Home Services Business
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Madurai, 04, Nov 2026: Home service apps are experiencing rapid growth, creating new opportunities for handyman service businesses. However, building a handyman app from scratch can take months and delay the launch. This is why many startups prefer ready-made handyman apps to start their handyman business faster.
Trioangle has introduced version 2.1 of its ready-made handyman app like Uber, which comes with pre-built features and is based on the Uber business model to help startups launch their own handyman platform in days.
The platform also includes AI-powered features to simplify daily operations and improve the user experience. Startups can customize it to meet their business requirements.
How Trioangle Makes It Easier for Startups to Launch a Home Service Business
Faster business launch with pre-built features and functionality
Separate apps for customers, service providers, and platform administrators
Lower initial development costs compared to building an app from scratch
Customization options to match different business requirements
AI-powered features for managing service bookings and platform operations
Revenue options through booking commissions, provider commissions, and platform service fees
Full source code access and white-label options for brand customization
Post-launch technical support for six months, depending on the selected plan
These features give startups the flexibility to set up their handyman platforms and manage their services based on their business needs.
“We have noticed that many startups want to enter the home services market but don't want to spend months developing an app. With our handyman app like Uber, they can launch their own app in a few days using pre-built features rather than building everything from scratch. This gives them a simpler way to start their own business and manage their handyman app,” said Vignesh Palanivel, CEO of Trioangle Technologies.
About Trioangle
Trioangle Technologies is a software development company that provides web and mobile app solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses. The company specializes in ready-made white-label products and custom software development for industries such as on-demand services, food delivery, transportation, rentals, and eCommerce.
With an experienced technical team, Trioangle helps clients turn their business ideas into digital platforms that match their requirements. It also offers customization and technical support to help businesses manage and update their platforms as their needs change.
For more information, visit:
Contact Us
Mail:...
WhatsApp: 6379630152
Trioangle has introduced version 2.1 of its ready-made handyman app like Uber, which comes with pre-built features and is based on the Uber business model to help startups launch their own handyman platform in days.
The platform also includes AI-powered features to simplify daily operations and improve the user experience. Startups can customize it to meet their business requirements.
How Trioangle Makes It Easier for Startups to Launch a Home Service Business
Faster business launch with pre-built features and functionality
Separate apps for customers, service providers, and platform administrators
Lower initial development costs compared to building an app from scratch
Customization options to match different business requirements
AI-powered features for managing service bookings and platform operations
Revenue options through booking commissions, provider commissions, and platform service fees
Full source code access and white-label options for brand customization
Post-launch technical support for six months, depending on the selected plan
These features give startups the flexibility to set up their handyman platforms and manage their services based on their business needs.
“We have noticed that many startups want to enter the home services market but don't want to spend months developing an app. With our handyman app like Uber, they can launch their own app in a few days using pre-built features rather than building everything from scratch. This gives them a simpler way to start their own business and manage their handyman app,” said Vignesh Palanivel, CEO of Trioangle Technologies.
About Trioangle
Trioangle Technologies is a software development company that provides web and mobile app solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses. The company specializes in ready-made white-label products and custom software development for industries such as on-demand services, food delivery, transportation, rentals, and eCommerce.
With an experienced technical team, Trioangle helps clients turn their business ideas into digital platforms that match their requirements. It also offers customization and technical support to help businesses manage and update their platforms as their needs change.
For more information, visit:
Contact Us
Mail:...
WhatsApp: 6379630152
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