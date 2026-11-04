DPR Korean Cuisine Showcased At The 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in association with the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, presented a special showcase of traditional cuisine from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The culinary presentation was graciously inaugurated by Jang Jong Hwan, Counsellor, Embassy of DPR Korea, and Choe Ju Nam, Third Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea. The showcase brought a distinctive culinary dimension to the festival's celebration of international art, cinema and culture.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, said,“Cuisine offers a meaningful introduction to a country's heritage, traditions and everyday life. Through this presentation of traditional DPR Korean cuisine, we aim to encourage cultural understanding and provide our hospitality and tourism students with exposure to international culinary traditions. Such initiatives reflect our commitment to 'Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.'”
Jang Jong Hwan, Counsellor, Embassy of DPR Korea, said,“We are pleased to present our traditional cuisine at the Global Film Festival Noida. Food provides an opportunity to share our cultural heritage and bring people closer through a shared experience. We appreciate ICMEI and the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism for organising this presentation and encouraging cultural exchange.”
The presence of Choe Ju Nam, Third Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, further underscored the Embassy's participation in the festival's international cultural programme.
The presentation highlighted the role of culinary arts in cultural exchange, connecting hospitality education with the festival's wider celebration of creativity and friendship among nations.
The culinary presentation was graciously inaugurated by Jang Jong Hwan, Counsellor, Embassy of DPR Korea, and Choe Ju Nam, Third Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea. The showcase brought a distinctive culinary dimension to the festival's celebration of international art, cinema and culture.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, said,“Cuisine offers a meaningful introduction to a country's heritage, traditions and everyday life. Through this presentation of traditional DPR Korean cuisine, we aim to encourage cultural understanding and provide our hospitality and tourism students with exposure to international culinary traditions. Such initiatives reflect our commitment to 'Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.'”
Jang Jong Hwan, Counsellor, Embassy of DPR Korea, said,“We are pleased to present our traditional cuisine at the Global Film Festival Noida. Food provides an opportunity to share our cultural heritage and bring people closer through a shared experience. We appreciate ICMEI and the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism for organising this presentation and encouraging cultural exchange.”
The presence of Choe Ju Nam, Third Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, further underscored the Embassy's participation in the festival's international cultural programme.
The presentation highlighted the role of culinary arts in cultural exchange, connecting hospitality education with the festival's wider celebration of creativity and friendship among nations.
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