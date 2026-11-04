Raima Sen Inaugurates Palsani Jewellers Second Showroom At City Centre Salt Lake
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 4th November, 2026: Palsani Jewellers marked a significant milestone in its growth journey with the inauguration of its second showroom today at City Centre Salt Lake, Kolkata. The showroom was inaugurated by popular actress Ms. Raima Sen, in the presence of Mr. Ajay Palsani, Director of Palsani Jewellers and Mr. Vijay Palsani, Director of Palsani Jewellers. The launch marks an important step in the brand's expansion and reinforces its commitment to offering customers an exceptional jewellery-shopping experience.
Spread across approximately 2,000 square feet, the new showroom offers an elegant and welcoming ambience, showcasing an extensive collection of gold and diamond jewellery, along with exquisite Polki, Kundan, bridal and traditional designs. Blending India's rich jewellery heritage with contemporary aesthetics, the collection caters to diverse preferences and occasions, including weddings, festivals, celebrations and everyday elegance.
The new showroom aims to offer customers a comprehensive jewellery-shopping experience, bringing together timeless craftsmanship, contemporary designs and personalised service. With a strong emphasis on quality, design variety, transparent dealings and customer satisfaction, Palsani Jewellers seeks to make every jewellery purchase a memorable experience.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Raima Sen, Actress, said, "It is wonderful to be associated with Palsani Jewellers for the inauguration of their second showroom at City Centre Salt Lake. Jewellery has always been an integral part of our traditions and celebrations, and I am delighted to see such a beautiful collection that brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary designs. I wish the entire team great success and hope this new showroom receives an overwhelming response from customers."
Sharing their thoughts on the launch, Mr. Ajay Palsani and Mr. Vijay Palsani, Director of Palsani Jewellers, said, "We are delighted to take this important step forward with the launch of our second showroom. At Palsani Jewellers, we believe jewellery is much more than an adornment; it represents emotions, traditions, relationships and cherished moments in people's lives. Our vision is to bring together the timeless beauty of Indian jewellery craftsmanship and the elegance of contemporary designs, while keeping customer trust, quality and satisfaction at the heart of everything we do. This new showroom reflects our commitment to offering an exceptional selection of jewellery and an elevated shopping experience. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with customers and expanding our presence in the years ahead."
To celebrate the launch, Palsani Jewellers has also introduced attractive inaugural offers for customers, including flat 40% off on gold jewellery, up to 100% off on diamond jewellery, and ₹2,500 off per tola on the gold rate, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With its second showroom at City Centre Salt Lake, Palsani Jewellers aims to further strengthen its presence in Kolkata and continue building lasting relationships with jewellery enthusiasts through its diverse collections and customer-centric approach.
About Palsani Jewellers: Palsani Jewellers Private Limited established in 1972, Palsani Jewellers is a Kolkata-based jewellery house offering certified gold and diamond creations that blend tradition with modern elegance. Each made-to-order piece is thoughtfully crafted, customizable, and designed to celebrate every moment of life.
Spread across approximately 2,000 square feet, the new showroom offers an elegant and welcoming ambience, showcasing an extensive collection of gold and diamond jewellery, along with exquisite Polki, Kundan, bridal and traditional designs. Blending India's rich jewellery heritage with contemporary aesthetics, the collection caters to diverse preferences and occasions, including weddings, festivals, celebrations and everyday elegance.
The new showroom aims to offer customers a comprehensive jewellery-shopping experience, bringing together timeless craftsmanship, contemporary designs and personalised service. With a strong emphasis on quality, design variety, transparent dealings and customer satisfaction, Palsani Jewellers seeks to make every jewellery purchase a memorable experience.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Raima Sen, Actress, said, "It is wonderful to be associated with Palsani Jewellers for the inauguration of their second showroom at City Centre Salt Lake. Jewellery has always been an integral part of our traditions and celebrations, and I am delighted to see such a beautiful collection that brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary designs. I wish the entire team great success and hope this new showroom receives an overwhelming response from customers."
Sharing their thoughts on the launch, Mr. Ajay Palsani and Mr. Vijay Palsani, Director of Palsani Jewellers, said, "We are delighted to take this important step forward with the launch of our second showroom. At Palsani Jewellers, we believe jewellery is much more than an adornment; it represents emotions, traditions, relationships and cherished moments in people's lives. Our vision is to bring together the timeless beauty of Indian jewellery craftsmanship and the elegance of contemporary designs, while keeping customer trust, quality and satisfaction at the heart of everything we do. This new showroom reflects our commitment to offering an exceptional selection of jewellery and an elevated shopping experience. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with customers and expanding our presence in the years ahead."
To celebrate the launch, Palsani Jewellers has also introduced attractive inaugural offers for customers, including flat 40% off on gold jewellery, up to 100% off on diamond jewellery, and ₹2,500 off per tola on the gold rate, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With its second showroom at City Centre Salt Lake, Palsani Jewellers aims to further strengthen its presence in Kolkata and continue building lasting relationships with jewellery enthusiasts through its diverse collections and customer-centric approach.
About Palsani Jewellers: Palsani Jewellers Private Limited established in 1972, Palsani Jewellers is a Kolkata-based jewellery house offering certified gold and diamond creations that blend tradition with modern elegance. Each made-to-order piece is thoughtfully crafted, customizable, and designed to celebrate every moment of life.
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