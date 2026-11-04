Cybersecurity Experts Warn of Growing WhatsApp Fraud Threat
(MENAFN) Cybersecurity specialists are advising smartphone users to install software updates regularly as incidents of WhatsApp account takeovers and related fraud attempts continue to increase in Türkiye and other parts of the world.
Criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated methods to seize control of messaging accounts, imitate their owners' communication styles and contact friends or relatives with fraudulent requests for urgent financial assistance through bank transfers.
Ibrahim Gunduzgil, head of the cybersecurity program at Istanbul Commerce University, said attackers often obtain access to WhatsApp accounts through phishing techniques, including fraudulent links, as well as social engineering, according to reports.
“Security vulnerabilities in outdated apps or operating systems can be exploited by attackers, posing an additional risk through the exploitation of known vulnerabilities,” he said, explaining that the threat extends beyond WhatsApp. Similar techniques can also be used to take over active sessions on Telegram and other messaging platforms.
Gunduzgil said these incidents result from a combination of weaknesses in software security and users' online behavior.
He emphasized that activating two-factor authentication and other available protection measures can help strengthen account security. He also cautioned users against disclosing verification codes received through text messages or other communication channels.
Criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated methods to seize control of messaging accounts, imitate their owners' communication styles and contact friends or relatives with fraudulent requests for urgent financial assistance through bank transfers.
Ibrahim Gunduzgil, head of the cybersecurity program at Istanbul Commerce University, said attackers often obtain access to WhatsApp accounts through phishing techniques, including fraudulent links, as well as social engineering, according to reports.
“Security vulnerabilities in outdated apps or operating systems can be exploited by attackers, posing an additional risk through the exploitation of known vulnerabilities,” he said, explaining that the threat extends beyond WhatsApp. Similar techniques can also be used to take over active sessions on Telegram and other messaging platforms.
Gunduzgil said these incidents result from a combination of weaknesses in software security and users' online behavior.
He emphasized that activating two-factor authentication and other available protection measures can help strengthen account security. He also cautioned users against disclosing verification codes received through text messages or other communication channels.
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