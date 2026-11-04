MENAFN - GetNews)""Amazon treats Portugal and Spain as one market, and Portuguese brands can win in that market today - they don't need to wait for an amazon that may never come," said Michael Parker, co-founder of Parker Agency. "We sold on Amazon UK, the most competitive marketplace in Europe, with our own money for 13 years. Now we bring those systems, and the software we built to run them, to Portuguese companies.""Parker Agency, an Amazon agency in Portugal run by former Amazon UK sellers, helps Portuguese brands sell into the 5-million-shopper Iberian market Amazon still serves without an amazon storefront.

PORTO, Portugal - November 4, 2026 - Parker Agency has launched as an Amazon agency in Portugal, helping Portuguese brands unlock the huge sales potential of Amazon in a country where the marketplace has never opened a local storefront.

Amazon has never launched amazon. The domain, registered by Amazon in January 1999, still simply redirects to the Spanish marketplace. Despite "Porto rumours" of an e-commerce hub in 2018 - the year Amazon instead opened an AWS office in Lisbon - and a 2021 "soft launch" that fully localised Amazon Spain into Portuguese, Portugal remains part of a unified Iberian market served by amazon. The roughly five million active Amazon shoppers living in Portugal buy through the Spanish site, cross-border, every day.

For Portuguese companies, that is an opportunity, not an obstacle. More than 1,000 Portuguese SMEs already sell on Amazon, exporting over €145 million a year into 110+ markets. But without a local storefront, local training or a mature agency ecosystem, most Portuguese brands are left to figure out Amazon's advertising, listings and logistics on their own - and many never start.

Parker Agency was founded to close that gap. The consultancy is run by Michael Parker and Sol Sanchez de Muniain, former Amazon UK sellers with 13 years on the platform. They built co, the largest online sweet shop in the UK, into a consistent best-seller in the Grocery category on Amazon UK, reaching over €1 million a month in sales of their own products before selling the business in 2024.

"Amazon treats Portugal and Spain as one market, and Portuguese brands can win in that market today - they don't need to wait for an amazon that may never come," said Michael Parker, co-founder of Parker Agency. "We sold on Amazon UK, the most competitive marketplace in Europe, with our own money for 13 years. Now we bring those systems, and the software we built to run them, to Portuguese companies."

Parker Agency provides PPC management, listing optimisation, product launches, inventory management, A+ content and international expansion for brands that already sell on Amazon and want to sell more. Unusually for an agency, its long-term philosophy is to make itself unnecessary: it helps clients build and train their own in-house Amazon department so the know-how stays in Portugal.

About Parker Agency:

Parker Agency ( / English: /en/ ) is an Amazon consultancy near Porto, Portugal, specialising in scaling established Amazon accounts: PPC, listings, launches and profitability. Founded by former Amazon UK sellers with 13 years' experience and over €1M/month in own-product sales.