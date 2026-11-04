International Process Solutions Announces Accredited Pipette Calibration Services

MENAFN - GetNews)International Process Solutions (IPS) is pleased to announce that its pipette calibration services are now accredited, strengthening the company's ability to support laboratories that require reliable, documented, and traceable liquid-volume measurements.

The accreditation represents an important expansion of IPS's laboratory calibration capabilities and provides customers with additional confidence when managing pipettes used in critical laboratory applications. Pipettes are among the most frequently used measuring instruments in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life science, research, and quality-control laboratories, making dependable calibration essential for maintaining accurate and repeatable liquid handling.

International Process Solutions provides accredited pipette calibration services designed to verify pipette performance against defined requirements while providing the documentation laboratories need to support equipment control, audits, inspections, and internal quality programs.

“Accurate pipetting is fundamental to reliable laboratory work,” said a representative of International Process Solutions.“By expanding our accredited calibration capabilities to include pipettes, we can provide our customers with an even stronger level of technical support, measurement confidence, and documentation for their laboratory equipment programs.”

Supporting Accurate and Reliable Pipette Performance

Pipettes can experience performance changes as a result of regular use, mechanical wear, damaged seals, contamination, improper handling, environmental conditions, or component deterioration. A pipette may appear to function normally while dispensing a volume that differs from its selected setting.

These deviations can affect dilution preparation, reagent concentrations, sample preparation, analytical procedures, quality-control testing, research results, and other laboratory processes where small liquid volumes must be measured accurately.

Regular pipette calibration provides objective measurement data that laboratories can use to evaluate instrument performance and identify pipettes requiring adjustment, maintenance, or repair.

IPS's accredited pipette calibration capabilities are intended to help customers maintain dependable equipment while supporting documented laboratory quality systems.

Calibration Services for Regulated Laboratories

International Process Solutions works with organizations operating in highly controlled environments, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life science, research, education, manufacturing, and other measurement-dependent industries.

For regulated laboratories, calibration records can play an important role during internal audits, customer audits, regulatory inspections, equipment reviews, and investigations. Maintaining current calibration documentation helps organizations demonstrate that measurement equipment is being managed according to established procedures.

Accredited pipette calibration provides laboratories with independently recognized assurance regarding the competence and quality systems associated with the calibration activities covered by the accredited scope.

IPS encourages customers with specific accreditation requirements to confirm that their required pipette type, measurement range, and calibration parameters are included within the applicable accredited scope.

Helping Laboratories Prepare for Audits and Inspections

Equipment documentation is frequently reviewed during laboratory audits and inspections. Quality personnel may be asked to demonstrate when an instrument was calibrated, the results obtained, the applicable tolerances, the standards used, and the instrument's current calibration status.

IPS provides professional calibration documentation designed to help customers maintain organized equipment histories and prepare for these reviews.

Accredited pipette calibration can be especially valuable for laboratories operating under GMP, GLP, internal quality systems, customer requirements, and other controlled laboratory environments where measurement traceability and documented equipment performance are important.

Comprehensive Calibration Support From International Process Solutions

The addition of accredited pipette calibration complements the broader range of technical services available from International Process Solutions.

IPS provides calibration and equipment services for a variety of laboratory, manufacturing, and process instruments, including pipettes, torque wrenches, multimeters, spectrophotometers, centrifuges, humidity measurement equipment, ultrasonic flow equipment, biosafety cabinets, and other measurement devices.

The company also provides on-site calibration, emergency and on-demand calibration, laboratory relocation and setup support, and GMP regulatory maintenance services.

For facilities where downtime can affect research or production, IPS also offers urgent service options. Emergency and on-demand support may be available within approximately 24 to 72 hours, depending on location, equipment, service requirements, and technician availability.

A Stronger Calibration Resource for California Laboratories

International Process Solutions supports customers throughout Southern and Northern California, including laboratory and technical service capabilities serving Orange County, San Diego, and Northern California.

The company's approach combines technical expertise with responsive service and detailed documentation to help customers manage complex equipment inventories and calibration schedules.

By adding accredited pipette calibration capabilities, IPS continues to expand the services available to laboratories seeking a single experienced provider for critical calibration and equipment-support requirements.

Schedule Accredited Pipette Calibration

Laboratories interested in accredited pipette calibration can contact International Process Solutions to discuss equipment quantities, pipette types, calibration requirements, scheduling, and documentation needs.

Organizations with large pipette inventories are encouraged to plan calibration schedules in advance to help maintain equipment availability and prevent instruments from exceeding established calibration intervals.

International Process Solutions is now accepting requests for accredited pipette calibration services.

About International Process Solutions

International Process Solutions (IPS) is a professional calibration and technical services provider supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life science, research, education, manufacturing, water, oil and gas, and other industries requiring dependable measurement equipment and technical support.

IPS provides a broad range of calibration and laboratory services, including pipette calibration, torque wrench calibration, multimeter calibration, spectrophotometer calibration, centrifuge calibration, humidity calibration, biosafety cabinet services, ultrasonic flow calibration, on-site calibration, emergency calibration, laboratory relocation and setup, and GMP regulatory maintenance support.

The company serves organizations throughout California with a focus on measurement accuracy, traceability, responsive service, quality documentation, and audit readiness.