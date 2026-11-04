KORLIX AI Invites The World To Think Bigger, Create Faster And Turn Ambition Into Action

USA - November 4, 2026 - Your next business idea. Your next creative breakthrough. Your next opportunity to reclaim valuable time. KORLIX AI brings voice, business automation and creativity together in one platform built to help people take their next step.

Following its October 15 launch, KORLIX AI has surpassed 1,000 downloads on Google Play, marking an exciting milestone for a platform connecting everyday ambition with practical artificial intelligence.

At its heart is Rici, pronounced“Ree-See,” a conversational AI voice assistant that lets users explore ideas, develop plans and work through questions naturally. Memory and training features help personalize the experience around information and preferences users choose to share.

For entrepreneurs and busy professionals, KORLIX AI puts essential business tools within reach. Autonomous email, customer relationship management, meeting assistance and KORLIX 2MEETU scheduling help users organize communications, manage contacts and coordinate opportunities.

Receipt Wiz helps capture and organize receipt information, while enterprise offerings include bookkeeping, inventory and FieldProof tools for business operations. The goal is simple: give users more room to focus on building their businesses.

Creativity has a place here, too. Logo Studio and Music Studio invite users to explore branding, sound and original concepts, while KORLIX Social adds communication and community to the experience.

Founded by Ricardo D. Bailey, KORLIX brings an ambitious vision to everyday technology: making AI useful across the moments when people plan, create, connect and get things done.

For the entrepreneur juggling responsibilities, the creator chasing inspiration and the professional seeking better organization, KORLIX AI offers a compelling place to begin.

Explore KORLIX AI at . For product enquiries, demonstration requests, business solutions and partnership discussions, contact ....

Tell us what you want to create, improve or simplify. Discover how KORLIX can fit into your world and support the ambitions that matter to you.

Your next idea deserves momentum. Start the conversation with KORLIX today.

About KORLIX

KORLIX develops AI experiences spanning voice assistance, productivity, business operations, creativity and communication for individuals and organizations.

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