Fassport Joins Dealos To Accelerate AI-Native Private Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fassport and dealOS logos"Fassport, the AI-native investment banking platform for fund managers, is joining dealOS, the AI-native deal execution platform for European private markets. Founded in 2024 by Jay Kansagra, Neelesh Lalwani, Solomon Bush, and Angel Gonzalez, Fassport will help connect UK and US capital with a single path from first contact to funded. dealOS CEO Rafael S. Lajeunesse becomes Fassport's Executive Chairman. The integrated platform rolls out in Q1 2027.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA and London, United Kingdom - November 4, 2026 - Fassport, the AI-native investment banking platform for fund managers, today announced it is joining dealOS, the AI-native deal execution platform for European private markets. As part of the partnership, dealOS founder and CEO Rafael S. Lajeunesse has been appointed Executive Chairman of Fassport and will lead the company, bringing both platforms under common leadership.

Fassport was founded in 2024 by Jay Kansagra, Neelesh Lalwani and Solomon Bush. Kansagra, who brings operating and finance experience from hospitality, real estate and private investment, led operations and finance. Lalwani served as CEO and shaped the company's vision of an AI-native investment bank for fund managers. Bush, as CTO, led the technology and built the platform. Angel Gonzalez joined in 2025 to drive strategy and growth, including partnerships like this one.

Together, the team built a white-label, compliance-first platform covering fund and SPV setup, Reg D 506(b) and 506(c) investor marketing, accredited investor verification, KYC/AML, subscription documents and e-signature, an investor portal, and AI agents that automate investor communications. Fassport serves fund managers, family offices, broker-dealers and capital raisers across private equity, private credit, real assets and venture.

dealOS, launched in July 2026, lets founders, advisors and funds run a raise from a single prompt, with investor targeting across 100,000+ investors, AI-generated teasers, automated outreach, data rooms and sovereign European data residency.

Combined, the two platforms cover corporate fundraising, fund placement and SPV formation on both sides of the Atlantic. Clients gain joint go-to-market across the UK, EU and US, cross-border investor access, and an integrated workflow that takes a deal from first contact to funded. Cross-referrals begin immediately, and the integrated workflow rolls out to clients in Q1 2027.

Lajeunesse will lead Fassport as Executive Chairman, and Lalwani will continue as Senior Advisor.

"Raising capital in Europe is still too slow, too manual and too fragmented. dealOS was built so that founders and advisors can prompt, and we raise," said Rafael S. Lajeunesse, Founder and CEO of dealOS and Executive Chairman of Fassport. "Bringing Fassport into the family extends that promise beyond corporate raises to fund placement and SPVs and gives our clients a bridge between European and US capital. I am looking forward to leading Fassport through its next chapter alongside the team that built it."

"dealOS finds and engages the right investors; Fassport takes it from there with accreditation, KYC, subscription documents and the SPV or fund structure," said Jay Kansagra, Co-Founder of Fassport. "A deal can now move from first contact to funded without leaving the stack."

About Fassport

Fassport, Inc. is an AI-native investment banking platform for fund managers. The platform gives fund managers and deal sponsors a white-label, compliance-first workflow for fund and SPV formation, investor accreditation, KYC/AML, subscription documents and investor reporting. Fassport's mission is to bring transparency, speed and increased deal flow to private markets by connecting GPs, LPs and sponsors on a single platform.