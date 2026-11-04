Comfort Keepers Of Euless Relocates Office To Bedford To Better Serve Families Across The Mid-Cities

MENAFN - GetNews)"Comfort Keepers of Euless is a locally owned and operated in-home care office serving seniors and adults across the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Mid-Cities and neighboring Dallas-Fort Worth communities. The office provides companion care, personal care, respite care, specialized care, and private duty nursing support provided by licensed nurses, all delivered through Comfort Keepers' Interactive CaregivingTM approach."Trusted In-Home Care: Comfort Keepers of Euless Moves to Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas - November 4th, 2026 - Comfort Keepers of Euless, a locally owned provider of in-home senior care serving the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Mid-Cities and surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth communities, announced today that it has relocated its office from 1105 Arwine Cemetery Rd in Euless to 3301 Airport Freeway Suite 315, Bedford, Texas 76021. The new office opened on August 1, 2026 and now serves as the home base for the agency's caregivers, care coordinators, and administrative team.

The move places the office closer to the center of the communities it serves, including Bedford, Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, Grapevine, Arlington, Coppell, Las Colinas, and Southlake. The new office is larger and more modern, giving the growing Mid-Cities team more room to work and train. The space includes a dedicated training room for caregiver orientation and ongoing skills development, and it is easily reached from Highway 121 and Highway 183.

Families currently receiving care will see no interruption. Care plans, caregiver assignments, and schedules remain exactly as they are, and the office can still be reached at (817) 969-3744. Families are welcome to stop by to meet the new team or call to schedule a free in-home care consultation.

"Our families are spread across the Mid-Cities, and Bedford puts us right in the middle of them. This move gives our caregivers a better home base and gives families an easier place to visit, ask questions, and meet the people who will be caring for their loved one," said Scott Van Duinen, Owner of Comfort Keepers of Euless.

From its new Bedford office, Comfort Keepers continues to provide companion care, personal care, respite care, 24-hour care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, post-hospital care, end-of-life care, in-facility care, and private duty nursing support provided by licensed nurses. Every care plan is built around the company's Interactive Caregiving approach, which engages clients in the activities of daily life alongside their caregiver rather than simply completing tasks for them, supporting mind, body, spirit, and overall well-being.

Since opening, the office has earned a 4.7-star rating on Google and remains committed to matching each client with a screened, trained caregiver whose personality and skills fit the family's needs.

New Office Details



Business: Comfort Keepers of Euless

Address: 3301 Airport Freeway Suite 315, Bedford, Texas 76021

Phone: (817) 969-3744

Website: Service area: Bedford, Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, Grapevine, Arlington, Coppell, Las Colinas, Southlake, and surrounding Tarrant and Dallas County communities



About Comfort Keepers of Euless

Comfort Keepers of Euless is a locally owned and operated in-home care office serving seniors and adults across the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Mid-Cities and neighboring Dallas-Fort Worth communities. The office provides companion care, personal care, respite care, specialized care, and private duty nursing support provided by licensed nurses, all delivered through Comfort Keepers' Interactive Caregiving approach. To learn more or schedule a free in-home care consultation, call (817) 969-3744 or visit .

About Comfort Keepers

Founded in 1998, Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home care with more than 700 offices worldwide. Its mission is elevating the human spirit through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life. Learn more at .