MENAFN - GetNews)"KAI LONDON in New York. Wearing Henrik Vibskov and Walter Van Beirendonck."To celebrate his breakout single“TREEHOUSE” hitting 10 million streams, New York-based electronic producer KAI LONDON donates an actual treehouse and a small parcel of his royal estate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. KAI LONDON is a multi-instrumentalist, electronic producer, and DJ. He founded the Daytime EDM movement, which reimagines dance music as a daytime, open-air experience rather than an alcohol- and drug-fueled nighttime ritual.

NEW YORK, NY - November 4, 2026 - To celebrate his breakout single“TREEHOUSE” hitting 10 million streams, New York-based electronic producer KAI LONDON (né Lord Kai Fonzworth) has donated an actual treehouse and a small parcel of his royal estate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kai personally decorated the treehouse with pieces by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Piero Lissoni, and Hermès.

Kai's gift was inspired by deadmau5 and Steve Aoki's involvement with the foundation:“Joel is hands down the grumpiest EDM producer alive, but I've seen those kids put what resembled a grin on his face. And Aoki literally cut his hair for one of them. It was a bigger hit than it sounds-he didn't book a single show with a buzz cut.”

Kai dismissed the criticism that the donation was a cheap publicity stunt, pointing out that decorating the treehouse was actually quite expensive, not to mention having to install a catapult for the wish kids who could not get up the tree on their own.

He added that“TREEHOUSE” reached the Top 5 on the UK Garage charts long before the donation:“My good friend Sir Paul once told me you can buy diamond rings and all kinds of things with money, but you can't buy love. The fact is, my fans love the track because it's a beautiful song that feels like a hug from your grandma.”

About:

KAI LONDON is a New York- and London-based multi-instrumentalist, electronic producer, and DJ. He founded the Daytime EDM movement, which reimagines dance music as a daytime, open-air experience rather than an alcohol- and drug-fueled nighttime ritual. Recent releases include the viral track“FRED ON MUSHROOMS AGAIN,” the experimental classical piece“the rite of spring,” and a collaboration with Zuzu Silk,“so pretty but goes so hard.” Peers-including Chris Lake, Diplo, and Mura Masa-have praised him for bridging club culture and live instrumentation by prioritizing intricate melodies over formulaic drops.