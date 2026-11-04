The Questions Society Discourages May Hold The Deepest Expressions Of Faith

MENAFN - GetNews) In In Search of Biblical Truth, Rev. Dennis Chip McCullough argues that honest questions do not threaten faith. They are faith. And the answers he found run deeper than most readers were ever shown.

Savannah, GA - November 4, 2026 - Most of us learned early that faith and questions do not mix. You received what you were taught, you nodded, and if something did not quite add up, you tucked it away and hoped it would resolve on its own. Rev. Dennis Chip McCulloug was seven years old when he stopped tucking it away. At a family funeral, the pastor said the departed was already walking with Jesus, then minutes later said the dead in Christ shall rise first. The boy asked the obvious question. If he is already with Jesus, why does he need to rise? The pastor told him he was too young to understand. What the boy heard underneath that answer was that the man did not know, and had never thought to ask.

That moment did not damage his faith. It started a lifelong pursuit that runs through seminary study, biblical Hebrew and Greek, the customs of the ancient world, and a Doctor of Ministry degree pursued not for the title but to know, on his own terms, whether the Bible was true. In Search of Biblical Truth is the result.

The book makes an argument that many believers will find unexpectedly freeing. Hard questions do not weaken scripture. They reveal it. Borrowing a phrase from 2 Thessalonians 2:10, McCullough names what he is after as a love of the truth, the kind strong enough that a person would rather be corrected than stay comfortable. His method is what he calls critical thinking, paired with the old instruction in 2 Timothy 3:16 to read the text on its own terms, in its own language, with its history intact. What cracks under that kind of reading, he argues, is not scripture but the layer of tradition that settled on top of it over the centuries.

Some of those examined traditions are deeply familiar. The book takes up the virgin birth, for example, not as a miracle for its own sake but as a theological necessity. Drawing on the prophecy in Daniel 2 of a stone cut out of the mountain without human hands, McCullough argues that the Messiah could have no human father, because a human father would transmit the lineage of Adam and the death sentence that came with it. Only a sinless soul, brought into the world without Adam's seed, could pay a debt no ordinary descendant of Adam ever could. In this reading, the virgin birth is not a flourish added to the story. It is the precise mechanism the entire plan of redemption required.

There is no bitterness in the book. McCullough writes openly about the cost of asking these questions out loud, including family who walked away mid-conversation and loved ones who would not believe him until a friend at their own church confirmed it. What drives the work is not a desire to unsettle anyone's faith but a conviction that the people who have given their lives to scripture deserve to read it on its own terms.

About the Author

Rev. Dennis Chip McCullough was born on April 14, 1945, in Greenville, South Carolina, into a working-class family in the cotton-mill villages of the upstate. His father fixed looms at Poe Mill. His mother worked the weave room before training as a licensed practical nurse. Church was woven into everything, less a choice than something inherited.

His road to ministry was anything but straight. He served as a military instructor, raised a family, and carried questions about scripture that most people around him would not sit with. That restlessness led him through seminary, Bible colleges, and years of independent study in biblical Hebrew, Greek, and the customs of the ancient world. He has preached in churches across the South and Midwest, from small congregations near Metter, Georgia, to a pulpit in Joplin, Missouri. He belongs to no single denomination and makes no claim to the final word. What he does claim is a willingness to follow the text wherever it leads, even when it leads away from everything he was raised to believe.

In Search of Biblical Truth is the result of that lifelong pursuit. It is written not as an academic exercise but as an honest conversation, one that respects the reader's faith while refusing to protect it from the truth.

The questions you were told not to ask might be the most faithful thing about you. Rev. Dennis Chip McCulloug spent a lifetime following the original text, and In Search of Biblical Truth is where that journey led. It is available now on Amazon in e-book, paperback, and hardcover.

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