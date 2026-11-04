RAH Building & Restoration Launches New Website Highlighting Kitchen And Bathroom Remodeling Services In Central Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews)"kitchen and bathroom remodeling in fairfield county"

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio - November 4, 2026 - RAH Building & Restoration, a family-owned residential construction and remodeling company serving Fairfield County and surrounding Central Ohio communities, has launched a new website designed to provide homeowners with information about its kitchen and bathroom remodeling services, other residential construction projects, and remodeling process.

The website,, features information about the company's kitchen and bathroom remodeling services, basement renovations, room additions, and garage construction. It also includes project examples, frequently asked questions, and an overview of the steps involved in planning and completing a residential remodeling project.

Founded in 1996, RAH Building & Restoration is based in Lithopolis, Ohio. The company was established by Scott Hammel's father and continues to operate as a family-owned business under Scott's leadership. With more than 30 years of residential construction experience, the company serves homeowners throughout Fairfield County and nearby Central Ohio communities, including Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Baltimore, Carroll, and the greater Columbus area.

The new website provides a centralized resource for homeowners researching remodeling options, learning about the company's background, and reviewing examples of its work. Visitors can also find information about the company's project consultation and estimating process, as well as contact information.

"Since the company began in 1996, our focus has been on serving homeowners through quality construction and established relationships," said Scott Hammel, owner of RAH Building & Restoration. "The new website gives people another way to learn about our company, see the types of projects we handle, and understand our approach to residential remodeling."

RAH Building & Restoration is licensed, bonded, and insured in Ohio. Its listed credentials include General Contractor Registration No. G08970 and Home Improvement License No. HIC01893.

The website is available at.

Frequently Asked Questions About RAH Building & Restoration

What area does RAH Building & Restoration serve?

RAH Building & Restoration primarily serves Fairfield County, Ohio, and surrounding Central Ohio communities. Primary cities include: Canal Winchester, Pickerington, Lancaster Carroll, Baltimore, and Lithopolis. Additional Central Ohio areas include: Columbus proper and Columbus suburbs.

How long does kitchen and bathroom remodeling take?

A bathroom remodel can take anywhere from 1 to 2 weeks, while a kitchen can take anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks. One of the biggest factors for kitchen remodels is whether the cabinets are in stock or not.

RAH Building & Restoration specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling and does move the process along as quickly as they can, while some parts of the process are out of the company's hands.

What makes RAH Building & Restoration different?

RAH Building & Restoration has over 30 years experience doing bathroom remodeling in Central Ohio.

Scott takes a more relational approach and desires to build relationships with those he works for.

RAH is a family owned business and central Ohio is where Scott and his family live, work, and play.

Why choose a local kitchen and bathroom remodeling company?

One advantage is that a local remodeling company understands the building codes for Fairfield County and the surrounding Columbus areas. Also, a local kitchen and bath remodeler has their local reputation to keep, so they are more motivated to do good work.

Additionally, a local remodeling company already has a good network of local suppliers which typically means they can get the material faster.

RAH Building & Restoration has been a local bathroom remodeling company in Fairfield County Ohio for over 30 years.

About RAH Building & Restoration

RAH Building & Restoration is a family-owned residential construction and remodeling company based in Lithopolis, Ohio. Founded in 1996, the company provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement renovations, room additions, and garage construction for homeowners in Fairfield County and surrounding Central Ohio communities.