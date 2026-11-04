Hotelroomswithjacuzzi Launches An Independent Directory Of US Hotel Rooms With Their Own Jacuzzi Or Private Hot Tub

MENAFN - GetNews) HotelRoomsWithJacuzzi launches an independent directory of 637 hotels across 34 US cities, checked room type by room type to show travelers exactly which room to book for an in-room jacuzzi.

Ithaca, New York - November 4, 2026 - HotelRoomsWithJacuzzi announces the launch of its independent directory of US hotels where guests can book a room with its own jetted tub or private hot tub, rather than a hot tub shared with the rest of the hotel.

Accessible at , the directory currently lists 637 hotels in 34 cities, from Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago to Pigeon Forge, Branson and the Poconos. Each listing names the exact room type to book, the lowest nightly price observed for that room, and how confident the site is that the tub is really in the room.

Finding a hotel room with a jacuzzi is less straightforward than it appears. Booking platforms allow travelers to filter on a hot tub, but that filter usually describes the hotel rather than the room. A property with a shared rooftop spa and a property with a whirlpool tub next to the bed can look identical in search results. Most hotels also offer only a handful of jacuzzi rooms, sold as their own room type, such as a King Suite with Whirlpool. Booking the standard king room next to it typically means a regular bathtub.

HotelRoomsWithJacuzzi was created to close that gap. The site reviews each hotel's full list of bookable room types, not its general amenities, and keeps only the rooms that have their own jetted tub or private hot tub. Pool, spa and rooftop hot tubs shared by all guests are not counted, and a deep soaking tub without jets does not qualify.

Every listing carries one of three confidence levels. The highest applies when a room is sold as a jacuzzi room and its description also lists a jetted tub or private hot tub. A second level covers rooms marketed as jacuzzi rooms whose description does not mention the tub. The third covers rooms with a generic name whose in-room amenities include a jetted tub; in that case, the site recommends checking the room photos before booking. On each city page, hotels are ranked by confidence level first, then by guest rating.

The directory also explains what it deliberately leaves out. Hotels whose only jetted tub is in a mobility-accessible room are not listed, since those rooms are intended for guests who need them. Properties whose only jacuzzi is in a rarely available presidential suite are excluded, as are cabins and vacation rentals. A city receives its own page once at least five qualifying hotels have been identified.

Beyond city pages, travelers can browse dedicated selections of jacuzzi suites, romantic hotels with a jacuzzi in the room rated 9/10 or more by guests, and budget-friendly options at 120 dollars a night or less. Prices reflect the lowest nightly rate observed for one night and two adults, before taxes and fees, and are dated so readers know when they were recorded.

The listings are reviewed under the direction of founder and editor-in-chief Dana Jensenko, who spent fourteen years in hotel operations and hotel inspection before starting the site. The directory is independent of hotel chains and booking platforms: booking links point to Hotels as affiliate links, and hotels cannot pay to be listed, ranked higher or described differently.

The site is intended for couples planning a getaway, travelers celebrating an anniversary or a special occasion, and anyone who wants to be sure the tub they are paying for will actually be in their room.

With its launch, HotelRoomsWithJacuzzi introduces a practical resource for travelers who want an in-room jacuzzi and the right room type to book to get one.

The full list of cities and hotels is available at .

ABOUT HOTELROOMSWITHJACUZZI

HotelRoomsWithJacuzzi is an independent directory of US hotels, inns and resorts offering rooms with their own jetted tub or private hot tub, covering 34 cities with room-by-room checks, confidence levels and dated prices.