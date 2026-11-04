Rank Local Launches A New Class Of Agency Offering That Finds The Buyer, Coaches The Close And Then Does The Work

MENAFN - GetNews) White label local SEO for agencies now comes with its own sales engine: real-time social group listening, an audit tied to a matching pitch deck, and live objection-handling coaching

Hartselle, Alabama - November 4, 2026 - White label local SEO for agencies has mostly meant one thing: the agency goes out and lands the client, and a fulfillment company quietly does the work in the background. Rank Local () announced today a different model. It is the first offering built to find the business owner who needs marketing help, put the agency in front of that owner while the conversation is still live, help the agency close the deal, and then deliver the work under the agency's own brand.

Most agencies can deliver the work. Finding the next client is harder, and that is where Rank Local starts.

The company's proprietary group-listening software watches social media groups for the moment someone says they need marketing help. A business owner asks for a recommendation, or says the phone stopped ringing. Rank Local spots that post in real time and puts its agency partner into the conversation as it happens, while the owner is still asking.

Getting into the conversation is only half of a sale. To make the first meeting count, Rank Local's proprietary AI-powered audit system looks at the prospect's business and feeds the findings straight into a matching pitch deck. The deck an agency presents is built from that prospect's own audit, so every slide is about that business.

Plenty of deals fall apart after the pitch. When the prospect says "it's too expensive," "I tried SEO before" or "let me think about it," Rank Local gives the agency real-time coaching on handling the objection, so the agency has an answer ready and keeps moving toward a signed client.

"Every agency owner I talk to has the same problem, and it isn't the work. It's finding the next client and closing them," said Donovan Odom, Founder of Rank Local. "Plenty of companies will do your fulfillment. Nobody else was going out and finding the business owner who is asking for help right now, handing the agency a pitch built on that owner's own audit, and coaching them through the objections until the deal closes. We built that, and then we do the work too. That's a different kind of company."

Once the client signs, Rank Local handles fulfillment under the agency's logo, colors and domain, including setup, onboarding and support. After a job or customer visit, the business owner sends one 30-second form with photos from a branded phone app. That one form sets off Google Business Profile posts, review requests by text, geotagged map pins on the website, Facebook posts, YouTube videos and backlinks.

The price is $297 a month per client account, one flat rate with no tiers. The agency sets its own client pricing and keeps everything it charges above $297. There are no contracts, and agencies can cancel anytime.

Rank Local is built for agencies whose clients are local businesses of any kind, such as law offices, dental practices, roofers, auto repair shops and cleaning companies.

Book a 15-minute demo at /book.

About Rank Local

Rank Local () finds clients for agencies that serve local businesses, helps them close those clients and then does the work. It combines proprietary social group listening, an AI-powered audit tied to a matching pitch deck, live objection-handling coaching and white-label fulfillment under the agency's brand for $297 a month per client account.

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