MENAFN - GetNews) Discover how advanced MOV and GDT combinations provide secure, 5-year electrical protection for highly sensitive telecom and solar PV installations.

Guangzhou, China - November 4, 2026 - Modern infrastructure cannot afford to stop. A 5G telecom base station must transmit data every single second. A solar photovoltaic (PV) farm must harvest energy every day. When a sudden lightning strike or a severe voltage spike hits these systems, the damage is heavy. A destroyed combiner box or a burnt telecom switch means immediate network failure. This leads to angry users, broken contracts, and massive financial losses. The core problem is that many system builders use cheap, basic protection parts. These basic parts do not last. They break down fast under stress.

To fix this, grid engineers need a physical barrier that holds the line. By installing highly stable, heavy-duty overvoltage controls, facility managers can completely block these sudden power shocks. This direct physical block stops the extra energy from reaching the sensitive data boards and solar inverters. In the end, companies save thousands of dollars in repair costs. They keep their service online. They protect their brand name.

Why Standard Protection Fails Sensitive Equipment

Let us look closely at how cheap protection units are built. Many basic units use bare metal oxide varistor (MOV) chips mixed with poor-quality AB glue. They also use very thin metal connecting pins, usually just 0.5mm or 0.6mm thick.

In the real world, this physical setup is very weak. The thin metal pins do not grip the base tightly. When a sudden, massive electric wave hits the unit, the instant physical energy creates a strong shock. Because the grip is loose, this shock can physically crack or blow up the plastic base. At the same time, the bare chips absorb moisture from the air, which ruins their insulation.

For the people running the network, this is a nightmare. It means they have to send repair teams up to remote mountain telecom towers or far-away solar fields constantly. They waste money replacing broken parts every storm season. Lab tests prove this exact failure. When basic units go through the standard 8/20μs current impulse test, they often break down completely after just two or three hits. Their internal structure is destroyed.

The LKD MOV and Vactech GDT Synergy

Business owners and project managers want one clear thing. They want to install a safety device once and forget about it for five years. They want absolute peace of mind. When you manage a multi-million dollar solar energy storage system (ESS), you cannot worry about a small plastic part starting a fire or failing to stop a surge. You need a guarantee that your expensive inverters and data servers will survive the worst weather.

For buyers and technical directors looking for reliable surge protection device manufacturers, this specific component choice is the only real answer. The proof of this 5-year reliability comes directly from the raw materials. High-end units use LKD brand MOVs, chosen with a very strict +/-10% tolerance rate. This tight choice means the part responds to voltage changes exactly as expected, every single time. LSP uses Vactech GDT components selected according to the required electrical specifications.

3+1 Architecture for Extreme Sensitivity

How do you protect a system that is highly sensitive to small current changes? You build a 3+1 physical architecture. This setup places three heavy-duty MOVs and one high-quality GDT into the base unit. In a three-phase power grid, the neutral line (NPE) needs absolute isolation.

The physical advantage of this specific layout is clear. The GDT acts as a perfect gatekeeper. It completely stops any normal, tiny leakage currents from slowly flowing through the MOVs during everyday operation.

Because there is zero leakage current, the MOVs do not get tired or age quickly. For a solar PV plant, this means the power output remains perfectly steady. Engineers do not have to chase down strange power drops or false alarms caused by worn-out safety parts. The system stays pure. Real test data backs this up. After testing the 3+1 setup with a three-parameter tester, the alpha value, the leakage current, and the residual voltage stay completely flat and stable, even after ten severe In=20kA shocks and two Imax=40kA extreme shocks.

Thermal Disconnect and Low-Temperature Soldering

Inside a combiner box, a fire is the worst possible event. To stop fires, the safety unit uses a highly specific thermal disconnect design. It features a custom low-temperature solder joint, set exactly at 140°C for Type 2 units, connecting thick purple copper contacts covered in mist tin. It also has a large, green internal plastic barrier.

When the MOV takes too many hits over time, it gets hot. The physical advantage here is speed and clean separation. As soon as the heat reaches 140°C, the special solder melts instantly. The green barrier snaps forward with force. It physically cuts the connection and blocks the electrical arc. Old, cheap designs just stretch the melting metal, creating a hot wire that starts a fire. This new barrier cuts the wire cleanly and traps the heat inside an empty space.

This design delivers total fire safety. Even if the safety part dies protecting the grid, the disconnection mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of continued overheating and fire if the MOV reaches end of life. The factory stays safe. The solar panels keep working. This clean cut meets the strict thermal stability demands of the IEC/EN 61643-11 standard.

Environmental Endurance: Defeating Moisture and Salt

Equipment placed outdoors faces terrible weather. A telecom box near the sea deals with salt and water every day. The common problem in the industry is rust and water damage. Inadequate plating or corrosion protection can increase the risk of oxidation during storage, maritime transport and service in humid or coastal environments.

The new approach fixes this with thick, heavy materials. The metal connecting pins are built 0.8mm thick and 8mm wide. This is 45% larger and thicker than the standard size. The chips inside are not bare; they are fully wrapped in a thick blue or green insulation layer called an encapsulated chip.

The encapsulated MOV construction is intended to improve insulation and moisture resistance, while the selected metal dimensions and surface treatment are intended to improve mechanical and corrosion performance. The parts survive long sea trips in hot shipping containers without a spot of rust. When installed in wet, coastal telecom sites, the insulation keeps the core dry. Buyers stop losing money on parts that are dead on arrival. They get a product that works on day one and keeps working on day one thousand.

Redefining the Baseline for B2B Electrical Safety

The electrical protection market is changing. Telecom networks and solar PV farms are growing too fast to rely on weak, outdated parts. Relying on cheap plastic and thin metal is a bad business choice. It costs more in the long run. By moving to heavy-duty MOVs, exact thermal disconnects, and thick copper pins, companies secure their most expensive assets. With full OEM support, custom 3D design services, and proper CB and TUV sub-certificates, B2B brands can now build their own high-margin product lines while reducing procurement and quality-control risks through documented testing, certification support and production consistency. It is time to expect more from electrical safety.

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