MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Hongsen Machinery Co., Ltd."HONGSEN outlines what to check before buying refrigeration solenoid valves for commercial refrigeration and cold storage. The guide covers refrigerant compatibility, operating pressure differential, and valve position when the coil is de-energized. It also explains how to verify part numbers and compare quotes for replacement valves and coils. HONGSEN was the principal drafter of the group standard T/ZZB 2947-2022.

ZHUJI, China - November 4, 2026 - For new equipment, select a refrigeration solenoid valve based on the refrigerant, where the valve sits in the circuit, the required capacity, the operating pressure differential, and whether the valve must be open or closed when the coil is de-energized. For a replacement, start with the installed valve body and coil part numbers, then verify the fit and electrical requirements of the proposed part.

Zhejiang Hongsen Machinery Co., Ltd. (HONGSEN ), a manufacturer of refrigeration and air conditioning valves, outlines how buyers can use these details to compare quotes for commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment. The company was the principal drafting organization for T/ZZB 2947-2022, a Zhejiang Manufacturing group standard covering solenoid valves for commercial refrigeration equipment.

What to Include in a Solenoid Valve Quote Request

Equipment manufacturers can start with the circuit drawing and identify the valve's position on a liquid, suction, or hot-gas line. The request for quotation should specify the refrigerant, required capacity at the stated operating conditions, connection type and size, and expected pressure differential across the valve. It should also state the required position when the coil is de-energized. Giving suppliers the same operating conditions and electrical requirements helps purchasing teams compare quotations for equivalent configurations.

Replacement orders start with the equipment already in service. Record the installed valve and coil part numbers, photograph their markings, and check the existing connection and available installation space. Ask the supplier to confirm the proposed body and coil combination, particularly when the original part number has changed or the valve and coil were sourced separately. A shared connection size establishes one dimension of fit. The refrigerant, duty, valve action, and electrical supply still need to be checked against the proposed model.

How to Verify the Valve Body and Coil Before Ordering

The HONGSEN product range includes the HSV and 10 Series and the normally open HVK Series. Start with the required valve action and line duty, then check which catalog models suit the application. Ask the supplier to itemize the valve body, coil, and connector where applicable, with a part number for each item. That gives receiving staff a way to check the shipment against the approved specification. For prototype orders, request sample availability. For repeat production, ask for pricing and lead times at the quantities you expect to order.

Confirm coil voltage, AC or DC supply, frequency where applicable, and connector requirements before releasing a purchase order. Ask for the data sheet and dimensional drawing for the exact configuration. If a standard or approval is required, include the reference in the request for quotation and ask for documentation that identifies the exact model offered. Distributors ordering spares can also ask for separate pricing and availability for valve bodies and coils, then decide which items to stock based on the equipment they service.

Selecting a Valve for New Equipment or Replacing an Existing Part

New equipment and replacement orders need different information at the quote stage. These examples show which product records to consult and what to verify before ordering.



New cold-room equipment. If the design requires a normally open valve, review the HONGSEN HVK Series specifications and model selection chart. HONGSEN lists a maximum operating pressure differential of up to 2.1 MPa with a 9 W coil. Confirm the rating for the exact valve and coil combination quoted, along with refrigerant compatibility, line duty, and the available electrical supply. Replacement valve or coil. Start with the installed valve body and coil part numbers. Ask for the exact part or a documented substitute, then confirm connection dimensions, electrical compatibility, the components included in the quote, and the delivery date.

For new equipment, give engineering and purchasing the same set of operating conditions. A quote that includes a sample and a drawing can support the design review, while the production quote should identify the proposed part numbers and the quantities on which pricing and lead times are based. Keep the approved drawing with the part number when adding the valve to the bill of materials.

For a replacement, attach photos of the body and coil markings to the request. If one supplier quotes a coil and another quotes a complete assembly, compare the itemized scope and delivery dates before comparing price. If the installed part has been superseded, ask the supplier to identify the proposed replacement in writing for the service team to review.

Ordering Related Refrigeration Parts and Service Tools

A refrigeration parts order often covers several components with different functions. The solenoid valve provides electrically controlled on-off flow. An electronic expansion valve or thermostatic expansion valve meters refrigerant into the evaporator. A check valve serves applications that require one-way flow, and a ball valve can provide manual isolation. A filter drier and sight glass may also appear on the same bill of materials. List each item with its own duty and model requirements so related products can be quoted together and approved individually.

Service teams can use a separate list for commissioning and maintenance tools. HONGSEN lists manifold gauge sets, charging hoses, and quick couplers in its refrigeration service tool range. Buyers equipping multiple technicians can specify the intended refrigerant and connection requirements for each item and ask suppliers to identify exactly what each kit includes. The company's refrigeration system parts and service tool catalogs can help buyers prepare those lists. For a distributor stocking parts for multiple equipment families, grouping them by application and recording approved part numbers can make later replenishment orders easier to review.

Refrigeration Valves Listed for Chillventa 2026

The October 2026 Chillventa exhibitor directory listed solenoid valves among HONGSEN's products and assigned the company booth 8-409 in Nuremberg, Germany. The company's exhibition announcement also covered a separate CO2 valve range, including high-pressure ball valves, shut-off valves, and check valves.

How to Compare Supplier Quotes

A useful quote comparison starts with the same part scope and delivery basis. Ask each supplier to specify the unit of sale, minimum order quantity, and price breaks. Have them distinguish stock ready to ship from stock that must be produced. For a multi-site order, state whether deliveries can be split and whether each site requires separately labeled parts.

Record exceptions beside each quote. A proposed substitute, a changed connector, or documentation that will arrive after shipment may require a separate approval. Resolve those exceptions before comparing the total price and placing the order.

Preparing Your Purchase Request

Buyers preparing an order can shortlist the series that match their application in the HONGSEN solenoid valve range. For new equipment, attach the circuit requirements and the expected annual quantity. For a replacement order, attach the installed part identifiers and give the required delivery date.

Review the product catalog before issuing the request so engineering and procurement can work from the same product references. For a scheduled retrofit or an urgent replacement, include the installation date and ask whether the quoted items can arrive before the work begins. For a production order, ask the supplier to reference the approved drawing revision on its written quote so the purchasing team can tie the order to the configuration engineering reviewed.

About HONGSEN

Founded in 1992, Zhejiang Hongsen Machinery Co., Ltd. (HONGSEN) develops and manufactures valves and components for refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Its product range includes refrigeration solenoid valves, electronic and thermostatic expansion valves, ball valves, sight glasses, and refrigeration service tools.