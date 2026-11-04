European Ski Resorts Face Growing Snow Shortages Under Rising Temperatures
(MENAFN) More than half of Europe's ski resorts could experience critical shortages of natural snow if global warming reaches 2C above preindustrial levels, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned Tuesday, pointing to mounting challenges for the winter tourism sector.
A joint assessment by the UN weather agency and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) found that 53% of 2,234 resorts across 28 European countries would face “very high risks” to snow availability without artificial snow production.
The warning follows a difficult 2025-2026 season, during which unfavorable weather conditions led to the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races.
The WMO reported that the duration of seasonal snow cover has been shrinking by an average of five days every decade in almost all regions, with lower-altitude areas experiencing particularly significant declines.
Switzerland has faced substantial consequences, as its glaciers have lost nearly 20% of their ice volume since 2021.
The report also found that snowfall days at elevations below 800 meters (2,625 feet) in Switzerland have fallen by half since 1970.
The organization cautioned that reliance on artificial snowmaking may offer less protection as temperatures continue to rise. Warmer conditions are reducing the periods suitable for producing snow, while increasing demands on already pressured water and energy supplies.
A joint assessment by the UN weather agency and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) found that 53% of 2,234 resorts across 28 European countries would face “very high risks” to snow availability without artificial snow production.
The warning follows a difficult 2025-2026 season, during which unfavorable weather conditions led to the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races.
The WMO reported that the duration of seasonal snow cover has been shrinking by an average of five days every decade in almost all regions, with lower-altitude areas experiencing particularly significant declines.
Switzerland has faced substantial consequences, as its glaciers have lost nearly 20% of their ice volume since 2021.
The report also found that snowfall days at elevations below 800 meters (2,625 feet) in Switzerland have fallen by half since 1970.
The organization cautioned that reliance on artificial snowmaking may offer less protection as temperatures continue to rise. Warmer conditions are reducing the periods suitable for producing snow, while increasing demands on already pressured water and energy supplies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment