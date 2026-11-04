Labor Ministry Steps Up Inspection Drives, Detains 20 Absconded Domestic Workers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 4 (Petra) – Joint inspection units from the Ministry of Labor and the Public Security Directorate (PSD) apprehended 20 non-compliant domestic workers who had absconded from their sponsors' residences in recent days, Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Ziyoud announced Wednesday.

Ziyoud stated in an official press release that the ministry is escalating targeted inspection drives across all governorates to curb labor infractions, stabilize domestic employment channels, and enforce compliance with the Jordanian Labor Law.

He emphasized that strict legal measures will be initiated against any individuals or third-party brokers proven to have harbored, illegally employed, or facilitated the unauthorized departure of non-compliant domestic staff.

Ziyoud urged citizens and employers to refrain from engaging or hiring unauthorized workers and called on the public to report violations through official ministry channels to safeguard legal rights and maintain labor market regulation.

//Petra// AA