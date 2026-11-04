Health Ministry Expands 'Whatsthrough' Chronic Medication Pickup Service To 6 New Comprehensive Centers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health expanded its digital "WhatsThrough" service for chronic medication fulfillment on Wednesday, rolling out the system to six additional comprehensive health centers across Amman following a successful pilot phase that served 2,350 patients in its first month.

According to a ministry press release, the expansion incorporates Amman, Al-Hashmi Al-Shamali, Marj Al-Hamam, Jubeiha, Al-Nasr, and Abu Nseir comprehensive health centers, raising the total number of facilities offering the service in the capital to 10.

Minister of Health Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badoor stated that expanding the initiative aligns with the ministry's strategy to modernize public healthcare delivery, streamline administrative procedures, and leverage digital tools to elevate patient experiences and reduce clinic wait times.

Al-Badoor emphasized that the ministry actively fosters bottom-up innovation from frontline healthcare personnel, transforming field-tested ideas into scalable national projects. He noted that serving 2,350 patients within 30 days demonstrates the practical value of digitizing routine prescription workflows.

The Minister revealed that the service will soon launch at Prince Hamzah Hospital, marking its first application in tertiary hospital care as part of a phased nationwide deployment across all public health facilities.

The "WhatsThrough" service enables patients with chronic conditions to order recurring medications remotely via WhatsApp and pick them up at a dedicated window without waiting inside facilities or queuing at central pharmacies.

To utilize the service, patients scan a facility-specific QR code–accessible on each health center's official Facebook page–to initiate a WhatsApp session. Users submit digital copies of required documentation, including the medical prescription, health insurance card or exemption slip, the center's white registration card, and relevant diagnostic reports required for restricted drugs.

Upon receipt, pharmacy staff verify the documents and prepare the order on the electronic system within 48 to 72 hours. Patients receive an automated WhatsApp notification confirming order readiness and specifying a pickup window, allowing direct retrieval upon completing standard co-pay cashier settlement.

The initial phase was launched in early October across four comprehensive health centers–Sweileh, Khreibet Al-Souk, Wadi Al-Seer, and Sahab–originating from an operational concept developed by the director of the Sweileh Comprehensive Health Center before being standardized by the ministry.

Al-Badoor affirmed that the ministry views digital innovation as a core pillar of public health modernization, stressing that long-term program sustainability and measurable service enhancements remain the key metrics for institutional reform across all governorates.

//Petra// AA