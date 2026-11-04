Zarqa University Ranks 37Th Regionally, 3Rd Nationally In Times Arab University Rankings 2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

ZARQA, Nov. 4 (Petra) – Zarqa University achieved a new academic milestone by ranking 37th regionally and 3rd nationally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Arab University Rankings 2027, advancing 17 positions from its 54th regional rank last year.

The university's upward trajectory among 269 evaluated Arab institutions reflects structural enhancements across its educational framework, research environment, academic program quality, and expanded local and international research partnerships.

The THE evaluation model assesses university performance across five core pillars: teaching quality, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

In a press statement, President of Zarqa University Dr. Nidal Al-Ramahi stated that securing the 37th position marks a key milestone in the institution's trajectory toward academic leadership, reinforcing its standing within the Arab higher education landscape.

Al-Ramahi attributed the achievement to a strategic roadmap focused on modernizing academic curricula, attracting research talent, empowering faculty members, and building an infrastructure conducive to innovation. He added that the university will expand investments in scientific research, upgrade technological infrastructure, and broaden international academic collaboration to drive institutional competitiveness.

For his part, Assistant President for Quality and Development Dr. Reda Al-Mawadia noted that the 17-rank jump demonstrates the efficacy of the university's institutional quality framework and continuous performance monitoring against international benchmarks.

This achievement supplements Zarqa University's broader placement in global league tables, including its classification in the 551–600 bracket globally in the THE World University Rankings 2027 and 142nd in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027.

//Petra// AA