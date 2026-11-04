Abdul El-Sayed Makes History as First Muslim Elected to US Senate
(MENAFN) Democrat Abdul El-Sayed secured victory over former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely contested Senate race on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, according to election projections.
El-Sayed, who previously worked as a public health official, won a competitive Democratic primary before advancing to the general election to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters.
His victory preserves a key Democratic-held Senate seat while marking a historic milestone in the representation of Muslims in the US Congress.
The campaign was marked by controversy surrounding El-Sayed's religious background, which became a prominent issue after President Donald Trump and other Republican figures repeatedly criticized him over his Muslim faith.
El-Sayed rejected accusations attempting to associate him with extremism, pushing back against claims raised during the election campaign.
The outcome is particularly significant in Michigan, a state narrowly carried by Trump in the 2024 presidential election, making the Senate contest one of the closely watched races of the midterms.
El-Sayed is set to take office when the new Congress convenes in January, becoming the first Muslim member of the US Senate.
El-Sayed, who previously worked as a public health official, won a competitive Democratic primary before advancing to the general election to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters.
His victory preserves a key Democratic-held Senate seat while marking a historic milestone in the representation of Muslims in the US Congress.
The campaign was marked by controversy surrounding El-Sayed's religious background, which became a prominent issue after President Donald Trump and other Republican figures repeatedly criticized him over his Muslim faith.
El-Sayed rejected accusations attempting to associate him with extremism, pushing back against claims raised during the election campaign.
The outcome is particularly significant in Michigan, a state narrowly carried by Trump in the 2024 presidential election, making the Senate contest one of the closely watched races of the midterms.
El-Sayed is set to take office when the new Congress convenes in January, becoming the first Muslim member of the US Senate.
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