Saudi Coalition Intercepts Drone Over Mecca Region Amid Houthi Tensions
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over western Saudi Arabia's Mecca region, as tensions with Yemen's Houthi group continue to rise.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the operation in a post on X, but provided no information about possible casualties or property damage.
The interception followed another incident a day earlier, when coalition forces reported destroying a ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory.
The latest developments come amid growing hostilities between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led alliance, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia established a military coalition against the Houthis in March 2015, following the group's takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the operation in a post on X, but provided no information about possible casualties or property damage.
The interception followed another incident a day earlier, when coalition forces reported destroying a ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory.
The latest developments come amid growing hostilities between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led alliance, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia established a military coalition against the Houthis in March 2015, following the group's takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
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