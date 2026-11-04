Minor Dispute Turns Deadly As 13-Year-Old Student Dies In Bajaur

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A 13-year-old student was killed following an alleged assault over a minor dispute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. Police have arrested the main suspect and registered a murder case against him.

According to police, the incident took place at a mosque in Qazafi Serai area of Utmankhel tehsil, where the victim, identified as Arshad, was staying with his companions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Takbeerullah, had given Arshad a handkerchief to use. On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between the two after the handkerchief went missing. The suspect allegedly assaulted Arshad with punches and kicks.

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Police said Arshad's head struck a wall during the assault, leaving him seriously injured and unconscious. He was taken to a local doctor, who declared him dead.

According to doctors, marks of violence and bite marks were also found on the boy's head, shoulders and other parts of his body.

Police arrested the suspect, Takbeerullah, and registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code. A court subsequently granted police physical remand of the suspect.

Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zahid Nawaz and Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of the incident and directed officials to conduct a transparent investigation and ensure justice for the victim's family.