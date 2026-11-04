Drone Attack Debris Falls Near Private Home In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
Details regarding the damage and casualties are being clarified.Read also: Enemy strikes shopping center in Odesa
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 3, enemy attacks in Kyiv caused disruptions to the water supply and public electric transit.
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