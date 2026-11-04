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Drone Attack Debris Falls Near Private Home In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District

Drone Attack Debris Falls Near Private Home In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District


Date: 2026-11-04 02:09:12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Details regarding the damage and casualties are being clarified.

Read also: Enemy strikes shopping center in Odesa

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 3, enemy attacks in Kyiv caused disruptions to the water supply and public electric transit.

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UkrinForm

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