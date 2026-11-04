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Russia Loses Another 2,180 Troops In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

Russia Loses Another 2,180 Troops In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours


Date: 2026-11-04 02:09:12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces have lost 12,453 (+1) tanks, 25,640 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 51,879 (+39) artillery systems, 2,252 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,733 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft-452, helicopters-356, ground-based robotic systems-3,072 (+5), operational-tactical-level UAVs-595,058 (+1,104), cruise missiles – 5,192 (+52), ships and boats – 35, submarines – 2, vehicles and tankers – 169,881 (+408), specialized equipment – 4,871 (+4).

Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 2,060 over past day

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 3, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 201 combat engagements on the front lines.

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UkrinForm

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