PSG Breaks Champions League Record With Four Goals Against Villarreal

By Alimat Aliyeva

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set a new UEFA Champions League record after scoring four goals in just 17 minutes during their away match against Spanish side Villarreal in the competition's fourth round.

PSG found the net through João Neves in the ninth minute, Désiré Doué in the 12th, Senny Mayulu in the 13th and Fabián Ruiz in the 17th.

The previous record dated back to November 2011, when a team scored four goals against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb within a 20-minute period.

PSG's remarkable attacking display means the French club has now set a new benchmark for the fastest four-goal haul in the competition's history.